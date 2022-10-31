Karamo abandons bid to bench 58 Wayne County judges in Detroit mail-in voting lawsuit

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and other individuals suing Detroit's city clerk to stop mail-in voting agreed Monday to withdraw their motion to disqualify Wayne County's 58 circuit judges from hearing the case at the conclusion of a fiery hour-long hearing over the matter.

Attorney Philip Hartman, who is representing Karamo and others who filed the suit, said he would agree to withdraw the motion for disqualification since Chief Judge Timothy Kenny would be hearing the case and wasn't up for re-election.

Hartman had argued in his motion for disqualification that the Wayne County judges would be biased because their elections are handled by the county clerk. But Kelly plans to retire at the end of the year.

"If the court chooses to not recuse itself and you are going to sit on the case from beginning to end, that’s fine," Hartman said.

The parties will meet for a status conference on the case Tuesday and potentially begin debating the merits of the case on Wednesday.

"I am well aware of the need to move on these issues expeditiously," Kenny said.

Hartman's motion to disqualify the entire Wayne County circuit bench was part of a wide-ranging lawsuit filed Wednesday by Karamo and five others suing Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the city's board of election inspectors. The suit asked a judge to require residents of Detroit to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk's office.

It's unlikely the suit will be successful as it conflicts with Michigan's constitution, which provides voters the right to no-reason absentee voting in-person or by mail.

The suit is based on past criticism and unfounded claims related to Detroit's absentee voter counting boards, which convene at the Detroit riverfront convention center Huntington Place to count absentee ballots. The processes used there are similar to other counting boards across the state.

Winfrey's attorney David Fink slammed the lawsuit, criticizing the case's lack of merit and the refusal of the plaintiffs to actually serve the majority-African American city of Detroit. He said the lawsuit is "nothing more and nothing less than Jim Crow" and would "disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters in Detroit who mailed their ballots."

"I continue to be stunned by the breadth of the relief that is sought and the startling lack of support, factually or legally, presented by the plaintiffs here," Fink said. "This motion lacks any real factual or legal basis. If it weren’t so serious, it would be laughable.”

Alexandria Taylor, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, maintained the suit did not seek to disenfranchise Detroit voters.

"What we filed is not a racist filing," Taylor said, noting she is an African American. "…We just want full and fair elections.”

Hartman argued that Detroit's absentee voter counting board had a "national reputation for having issues and problems in the general election."

Fink fired back that Hartman's claim was "blatantly improper" and based upon unfounded claims perpetuated by Hartman and others.

"When counsel says that he filed this because of the reputation of the city of Detroit, that reputation came from the false claims of his clients and others," Fink said.

Democratic President Joe Biden's 154,000-vote win over Republican former President Donald Trump in Michigan in 2020 was upheld by more than 200 audits, an investigation by the GOP-controlled state Senate oversight committee and several court rulings, including some issued by Kenny.

