Cheney rival Hageman endorses Barrett in U.S. House race

Republican congressional candidate Tom Barrett picked up an endorsement Monday from Harriet Hageman, who defeated GOP U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in her primary over the summer and who called Barrett a "strong, conservative constitutionalist."

Barrett, a state senator from Charlotte, is running in a tossup race in mid-Michigan against two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing in what's considered one of the most competitive and expensive U.S. House contests nationwide. Michigan's 7th District covers the greater Lansing area, Livingston County and corners of both Oakland and Genesee counties.

The endorsement was in response to Cheney last week announcing her support for Slotkin in what marked the first time she had ever endorsed a Democratic colleague for reelection. Cheney, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, is expected to appear Tuesday in Michigan with Slotkin, whom she called a "good and honorable public servant."

Hageman, who said she lived in Michigan from 1990 to '94 in Grand Rapids, rode a wave of anger at Cheney by Trump loyalists to victory on Aug. 17, defeating her by 37 percentage points. Cheney is a leader of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, which this month issued a subpoena for Trump to testify.

"The state of Wyoming is fed up. They're fed up with Liz Cheney. They're fed up with, as you say, the endless wars and they are fed up with a lack of accountability in Washington, D.C.," Hageman told reporters on a Monday call.

"What I've read about Elissa (is) that she has voted for over $10 trillion in additional spending, she has supported Joe Biden 100% of the time, and Nancy Pelosi 98% of the time. It just absolutely sickens me that Liz Cheney would be associated with her in any way whatsoever."

Barrett, an Iraq war veteran, described Cheney and Slotkin as like-minded "establishment war hawks" who serve together on the House Armed Services Committee and stand together because he opposes their "endless wars."

"I'm proud of my service to my country, and I never expected a day in my life after deploying for Dick Cheney's war that his daughter would come to my district in the closing days of this campaign to endorse my opponent in the race that is going to decide which party is going to control Congress," said Barrett, who retired from the Army earlier this year after 22 years.

Barrett said he was inspired to run because of the "devastating outcome" of the botched U.S. withdraw from Afghanistan in August 2021 when 13 Marines were killed in an explosion. He blasted the Armed Services Committee for holding no top leaders in the Biden administration accountable for those losses. He also noted that Slotkin has said she'd support sending troops to Taiwan if it were attacked by China.

"We have establishment war hawks like Liz Cheney and Elissa Slotkin that are standing together today because I oppose their senseless thirst for more foreign entanglements," Barrett said. "Congresswoman Slotkin says she would engage with China to fight a war with American troops in Asia. It's no surprise that the Cheney family would join her."

Cheney is the former chair of the House Republican Conference who was pushed out over her refusal to stop criticizing Trump's role in inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Since losing her primary, Cheney has said she is considering a 2024 presidential run.

Slotkin in a statement last week said Cheney has demonstrated "tremendous leadership" over the last two years, saying her voice has been "critical" as the nation's democracy has been challenged.

Hageman, by contrast, ran against Cheney with Trump's support and campaigned in part on Cheney's work on the Jan. 6 panel. She has echoed Trump's rhetoric in calling the 2020 election "rigged."

Barrett hasn't gone that far, though he has said he had "legitimate concerns" and questions about how the election took place and pressed legislation to require photo ID to vote in Michigan.

In response to a reporter suggesting Monday that Cheney's endorsement related to his reaction to the 2020 election, Barrett pointed out that Cheney's endorsement statement made no mention of that, instead focusing on her service with Slotkin on the Armed Services Committee.

"This is a classic example of the press being interested in something that the rest of this country isn't. People are concerned about putting food on the table, gas in the car and a roof over their head," Hageman said.

"This is something that you all have been beating this drum pretty much incessantly since 2020, because it allows you to deflect attention from the failures of this administration."

Barrett this fall received a $1,000 donation from Hageman's campaign.

