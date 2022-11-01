Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day.

The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the challenges facing job providers and the economy "warrant a new direction" and that the state had a chance to "rebound, adapt and move forward" under Dixon.

“Tudor is a champion of free enterprise and has demonstrated a clear commitment to practical problem solving and building a stronger Michigan that works for businesses, communities and families alike," Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb said in a statement.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce has about 5,000 members, according to its website. The business organization endorsed Republican Rick Snyder in the 2010 and 2014 general election races for governor and Republican Bill Schuette in his 2018 campaign against Whitmer.

Holcomb said the endorsement for Dixon stemmed from member input, candidate interviews and an evaluation of the candidates' stances on economic and business issues. He called for civility and "pragmatic problem solving" moving forward.

“Elections can be rough and tumble, but after Nov. 8, it’s incumbent upon us all to put the campaign season behind us and work cooperatively to grow a robust, resilient economy that works for everyone,” he said.

Whitmer defeated Schuette by 9 percentage points in 2018 to win her first term. The Democratic incumbent held a 9 percentage point lead over Dixon in a poll released Monday by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

In the survey of 600 likely voters in the Nov. 8 general election, 52% said they would vote for Whitmer, 43% said they supported Dixon, 3% backed a third-party candidate and 2% were undecided. The poll, conducted Oct. 26-28 by the Lansing-based Glengariff Group, had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Whitmer has won the endorsements of the Michigan Manufacturers Association and the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Her reelection campaign has also noted that some business groups that traditionally support GOP candidates for governor have stayed out of the 2022 race, including the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.