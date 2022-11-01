Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'

Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies.

Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, one week before the Nov. 8 midterm election. She was referencing, in part, unsubstantiated claims made by top Republican candidates that Michigan's 2020 election had been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"Any one of them, I think, would be incredibly dangerous to our democracy and to our state," Whitmer said. "And that is not a partisan statement. I wish we had more of the traditional Republicans that were leading the Michigan GOP, where we could have a thoughtful, robust debate about issues.

"But unfortunately, we are seeing an extreme group of election deniers running for office.”

The results of a poll released Monday by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Channel 4) showed the incumbent governor with a 9 percentage point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a political commentator from Norton Shores. But the poll revealed Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, the state's chief law enforcement official, is in a close race with Republican Matt DePerno, a lawyer from Kalamazoo.

DePerno, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, rose to political prominence in 2020, challenging election results in northern Michigan's Antrim County. Whitmer began talking about the GOP candidates when asked about DePerno.

In response to the Democrat's comments, Michigan Republican Party spokesman Gustavo Portela accused Whitmer of peddling lies from the start of her first campaign for governor in 2018 to now.

"It's part of her desperate campaign to remain in office so that she can run for higher office down the road," Portela said.

Portela said Whitmer's running mate, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who sought a recount in 2017 after losing a race for Detroit city clerk, had also "questioned" results. However, Gilchrist, unlike Trump, later accepted the outcome.

In her own statement, Dixon said Whitmer was running from "her record of failure."

"She said she’d fix the damn roads and she didn’t. She scoffed at the idea of raising the gas tax to do it, but it was the first thing she attempted in office," Dixon added. "She lied and said schools were only closed down for three months, but parents know better. I am a breast cancer survivor and mom of four girls who just wants to protect our kids and give them a better future."

Since launching her campaign in 2021, Dixon, who was also endorsed by Trump, has given a variety of answers on the 2020 presidential election. At a May 12 GOP primary debate in Livingston County, Dixon was among a group of Republican candidates who said they believed Trump had won Michigan's election.

However, Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points, a result that's been upheld by a series of court rulings, more than 200 audits and an investigation by the GOP-controlled state Senate Oversight Committee.

During a TV appearance in July, "Fox News Sunday" host Bret Baier pressed Dixon on whether the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump as the ex-president has maintained.

"It's certainly a concern to a lot of folks here in Michigan because of the way the election was handled by our secretary of state," responded Dixon, referring to Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

On Tuesday, Whitmer also criticized a lawsuit launched last week by Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo of Oak Park. The suit, which focused on unproven claims of wrongdoing, asked a Wayne County judge to require residents of Detroit to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk's office.

“The Republican Party that I remember and wish was still around was the one that thought that fictitious lawsuits were abominable," Whitmer said. "And now, we see a standard-bearer for the party waging them.

"It clogs up the judiciary. It wastes taxpayer resources and undermines confidence in our election system, all of which is destructive and would have been the antithesis of the GOP from eight years ago.”

Whitmer said she didn't know if her campaign would have a role in the litigation Karamo filed.

During a Monday afternoon press conference in Lake Orion, Karamo said she wanted to ensure that Detroit election officials can distinguish between lawful votes and unlawful votes.

A few dozen Democrats gathered at Kent County Democratic Party headquarters to hear from Whitmer and other candidates on Tuesday morning. During her remarks, Whitmer said democracy was on the ballot in the coming election.

"As Michigan goes, so goes the United States. As the United States goes, so goes the globe," Whitmer said. "So no pressure Grand Rapids."

cmauger@detroitnews.com