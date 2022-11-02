Voters' guide: Our key coverage ahead of the 2022 Michigan general election
We're moving our key election coverage out from behind the paywall to help voters make choices for Michigan's Nov. 8 election.
Readers,
As voters make their choices in Michigan's Nov. 8 general election, we're removing the paywall roadblock on many of our most significant pre-election stories, making these pieces available to all readers for free. Below this note, you'll find links to profiles of candidates and coverage of significant public policy debates, pieces that provide a strong sampling of the voluminous coverage you get from The News.
And check back frequently to detroitnews.com and our apps for breaking political news up to and including live election results Tuesday.
Regards,
GOVERNOR
Whitmer, Dixon present voters with diverging visions for Michigan's schools
Whitmer says she'll seek tax relief, protect 'fundamental' rights in 2nd term
Whitmer talks about tax relief, abortion rights
Michigan's job recovery lags neighboring states as Whitmer, Dixon pitch plans
Whitmer, Dixon duel over abortion, COVID orders, gas tax in final debate
Whitmer, Dixon spar over abortion limits, gun control and pandemic restrictions in first debate
Debating dimes: Whitmer, Dixon spar over taxpayer incentives for Chinese battery firm
A question for the Whitmer-Dixon race: Are guns or books more dangerous?
Dixon promises tax cut, Whitmer touts population growth plan, abortion rights during Detroit forum
ATTORNEY GENERAL
As Michigan AG race narrows, Nessel's comments, cases take center stage
A fighter or a threat? Matt DePerno could be Michigan's next attorney general
Matt DePerno's rapid rise in GOP politics mired in controversy, lawsuits
Before Matt DePerno launched a bid for attorney general, he cleared up an arrest warrant
Attorney General Nessel won't debate DePerno, argues he's 'not a serious candidate'
Michigan Attorney General Nessel apologizes for 'tailgate-gate' at MSU-UM game
'You funded this': DePerno left a trail of comments about tabulator 'operation'
AG Dana Nessel jokes 'a drag queen for every school,' attacks 'fake issues'
SECRETARY OF STATE
Benson's 2020 election decisions set stage for reelection battle against Karamo
Meet the Trump-backed podcaster who hopes to oversee Michigan elections
CONGRESS
Slotkin vs. Barrett: Country's most expensive House race is a close one
Slotkin, Barrett spar in final debate on gay marriage, tax policy, 2020 election
Slotkin leasing Lansing home from business executive, campaign donor
GOP’s Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
James has name, cash advantage in Congress race against Marlinga
Marlinga, James clash on abortion, vision in lone 10th District congressional debate
Kildee, Junge in tight race to represent Flint and Tri-Cities in Congress
'Crazy vs. normal': West Mich. U.S. House candidates campaign on other party's extremes
BALLOT PROPOSALS
Prop 1 prompts fight over lawmaker term limits, financial disclosures
Proposal 2 could change how you vote in Michigan. What to know
Proposal 3: What to know about fierce battle over abortion rights in Michigan
LEGISLATURE
These 10 races will decide who controls the Michigan Legislature