Judge dismisses Michigan GOP lawsuit challenging Flint election inspectors

A Genesee County judge has rejected a case brought by the state and national Republican parties alleging Flint's inspectors for the Tuesday election skew toward Democrats when party affiliation should be close to equal.

Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana ruled Wednesday that the Michigan Republican Party and Republican National Committee lacked standing to bring the challenge but did not rule on the actual merits of the case, Flint city attorney William Kim said Wednesday.

The Michigan Republican Party said it would appeal the ruling, arguing that state law requires election inspectors to be staffed as closely as possible to an equal number of Republicans and Democrats.

"Flint has over 80% Democrat inspectors, and over 90% Democrat inspectors for the absentee vote counting boards," said Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party. "This is unacceptable."

The city had argued in its legal filings that the state and national parties lacked standing to bring the suit because the ability to challenge election inspector appointments lay solely with the chairperson of the Genesee County Republican Party. The city celebrated Latchana's ruling in favor of their argument in a Wednesday statement.

"Frivolous lawsuits used to create political theatre have no place in our judicial system," Kim said. "Interim City Clerk Davina Donahue is focused on ensuring that Flint's voters can fully exercise their right to vote now through November 8."

Michigan law requires the appointment of "at least 1 election inspector from each major political party" in each precinct and the appointment of "an equal number, as nearly as possible, of election inspectors in each election precinct from each major political party."

The city of Flint has a total of 54 election precincts and six absentee ballot counting boards, according to its filing. The city currently has 296 inspectors scheduled to work at its precincts Tuesday and 33 on the counting boards.

Of the total 329 inspectors, 68, or about 21%, identify as Republicans, the filing said.

The city denied it turned Republican inspector candidates away, as alleged by the GOP. Instead, it noted that a Republican boosted in the suit as proof of that discrimination was instructed to submit an application as would any other inspector candidate.

"...viewed in the most favorable light to them, a single individual felt discouraged after being told that the City of Flint was – as is well known – a predominantly Democratic area, but was still told to fill out and submit an application," the city's response said.

The city argued the lawsuit challenging its inspectors was filed two weeks after Flint had finalized its inspector lists and the night before its last training. It wasn't served on the city until the weekend after the last training, leaving Flint officials with no more scheduled sessions it could use to train additional inspectors.

"At this time, the city clerk's office is unaware of any other persons who are interested and willing to work as election inspectors for the Nov. 8 general election who satisfy the statutory qualifications," the City of Flint's response to the GOP lawsuit said.

The lawsuit is one of a few election-related challenges filed ahead of Michigan's Tuesday election.

One case challenging the state's rules surrounding the management of election challengers led a Court of Claims judge to block the rules from being used in Tuesday's election. The judge's decision is being appealed.

Another suit, brought by Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, asked a judge to require residents of Detroit to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk's office. That case currently is being argued in Wayne County Circuit Court.

