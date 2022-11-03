Benson: Clerks, law enforcement prepared to respond to Election Day interference

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday her office has been working with local and state law enforcement and election officials to ensure safe access to voting booths and a smooth counting process across the state.

Benson said her office and Attorney General Dana Nessel's office will have field teams across the state to respond to election officials and voters' complaints when needed.

Benson's office said the cooperation with law enforcement doesn't mean there will be an increased police presence at the polls, but that law enforcement have a deeper understanding of election law, are in touch with local election officials and are ready to respond if needed.

"Election officials and law enforcement are more prepared than ever before to immediately address any attempt to interfere or disrupt the election process or intimidate voters," Benson said.

About 1.3 million absentee ballots have been submitted so far in Michigan and the state is "on track" for another 3 million residents to vote via absentee and in person on Election Day, Benson said. She estimated it would be one of the higher turnout elections for a midterm.

Her office is expecting ballot counting to take up to 24 hours for all jurisdictions to complete counting of absentee ballots.

Benson warned that the delay, in part spurred by the lack of laws allowing for early counting of those absentee ballots, could create an opening for "bad actors" to question the process or results.

"Voters should be wary of the likelihood that some bad actors may seize on this time and space between when the polls close and the unofficial results are announced to spread misinformation and lies about the security of the tabulation process and preemptively attempt to declare results," Benson said.

More:Michigan clerks demanded ability to pre-process ballots; now many won't do it

Benson criticized "meritless lawsuits" filed over the past few weeks in what she said is an attempt to "sow seeds of doubt" in the election.

There are a few different lawsuits pending regarding election administration.

A Genesee County judge on Wednesday dismissed a case brought by the state and national Republican parties alleging Flint's election inspectors skew too heavily toward Democratic workers when the makeup is supposed to be close to a balance between Democrats and Republicans.

Another case challenging the state's rules surrounding the management of election challengers led a Court of Claims judge to block the rules from being used in Tuesday's election. The Michigan Supreme Court issued a stay in the case Thursday, allowing the guidelines to stay in place throughout ongoing appeals.

Another suit, brought by Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, asked a judge to require residents of Detroit to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk's office. That case currently is being argued in Wayne County Circuit Court.

More:Voters' guide: Our key coverage ahead of the 2022 Michigan general election

eleblanc@detroitnews.com