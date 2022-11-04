Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad

Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night.

Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a rally at the Taylor Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, drawing about 150 people. Afterward, she told reporters Democrats were "desperate" in bringing up past comments she made about the Civil War and she felt good about her chances in Tuesday's election.

"You see the crowds," Dixon said. "It's very strong. The energy feels really good. We see communities coming out and supporting Republicans in a way they haven't in the past."

Dixon is hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But the incumbent was leading by 9 percentage points, 52%-43%, in a poll, conducted Oct. 26-28, from The Detroit News and WDIV-TV.

In an interview Thursday, Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democrat Party, dismissed Dixon's campaign crowd sizes.

"It just doesn’t surprise anyone as you get five days before an election that Republicans would be clamoring for a place to go to feel good about themselves," Barnes said.

During Thursday's rally, Dixon vowed to bring "common sense" back to Michigan and continued to emphasize giving parents more say in their children's education.

She was joined on stage by Khalil Othman, a former Democratic state House candidate from Dearborn. Dixon referenced Othman during an Oct. 25 debate, saying he had come up to her and said he found content at a local school library "describing how to have sex to my son."

"He said, 'Because Democrats won't stand up for our children and go back to basics, I'm leaving the Democratic Party,'" Dixon said during the Oct. 25 debate.

Later, a clip of the remark was featured on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," and the late-night comedian joked the story was "totally made up."

On Thursday night, Dixon brought Othman on stage and said he wanted to show Colbert "that he does exist."

"Hello Steve, I'm here. I'm real," Othman said. "I do exist. You have all the right to disagree with me ... but denying my existence? That's absolutely irresponsible, man."

Othman said Dixon has his support because she has spoken out against sexually explicit materials in schools.

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, also touted Dixon Thursday. Gaines competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania. In one race, Gaines tied with Thomas for fifth place at the NCAA championships. Dixon has called for banning people born as biological men from participating in women's sports.

People must open their eyes "to the irrefutable damage that is being done to women's sports," Gaines said.

"There is no equity. There's no fairness. There's no sportsmanship, and there's no opportunity for women to succeed at an elite level without sex-based categories," Gaines told the crowd in Taylor.

While Dixon has been attempting to focus on Whitmer in the campaign's final days, she has been drawing criticism from Democrats for comments she made in 2020 on Real America’s Voice, a conservative news network on which she used to appear. The statements were first reported by CNN. She floated a theory that Democrats weren't "over losing to the north" in the Civil War.

Asked to respond to CNN's reporting, Dixon said it was a "desperate attempt for Democrats to change the subject."

"Honestly, what I was talking about back then was making sure we are educating students instead of indoctrinating our students," Dixon added. "It's obviously an issue that's very important to all of these parents here. And it's time for the Democrats to realize that."

On Tuesday, Whitmer said the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists."

"Any one of them, I think, would be incredibly dangerous to our democracy and to our state," Whitmer said on Tuesday in Grand Rapids. "And that is not a partisan statement. I wish we had more of the traditional Republicans that were leading the Michigan GOP, where we could have a thoughtful, robust debate about issues.

"But unfortunately, we are seeing an extreme group of election deniers running for office.”

