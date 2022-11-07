Social issues dominate final days of Michigan attorney general race

Attorney General Dana Nessel and her Republican challenger, Matt DePerno, spent some of their final hours on the campaign trail over the weekend presenting competing plans, with a tightening focus on the social issues that have divided the state in recent months.

The battle cries rallying voters on either side come amid local fights over gender identity and sexual content in K-12 school curriculum, teacher training and library books; and as Republicans use Nessel’s joking call for a “drag queen for every school” against her on the campaign trail.

On Sunday, in the Democratic stronghold of Detroit, Nessel spent some of her remaining hours on the campaign trail at Detroit church services, arguing Republican talking points on social issues were meant to distract from the GOP's failure to solve real issues that impact racial minorities and urban communities.

At a small church service sponsored by LGBT Detroit, Nessel argued GOP candidates were making Black and LGBTQ individuals “scapegoats” by highlighting crime rates with a “racist bent” and perpetuating “falsehoods” about LGBTQ influence in schools.

“Neither community, really, has been insulated from those types of things and that’s why I think it’s more important now than ever that communities of color and the LGBTQ community rise up together,” said Nessel, the state's first openly gay attorney general. “We’re not going to be scapegoated. We’re not going to be blamed for things. We are not the problem. We’re part of the solution.”

Nessel's comments came the morning after DePerno, a Kalamazoo attorney, warned GOP activists at the Oakland County Republican Party's headquarters in Bloomfield Hills that Nessel would push for sexual content in schools.

"She (Nessel) wants to oversexualize our kids. She pushes pornography in our school system. She pushes in puberty blockers, transgender issues," DePerno said. "Parents don't like it. They're fed up. They're coming out in mass to vote on Tuesday, whether they're Democrat, independent or Republican, they are coming out to vote Republican this Tuesday."

DePerno doubled down on those remarks at a campaign stop Sunday in Macomb County with GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, arguing Nessel was more focused "drag queens in your schools" than stopping violent crime.

Nessel's campaign called DePerno's statement a "dishonest, despicable attempt to weaponize homophobia in order to win an election."

DePerno and Nessel are locked in the tightest statewide race in Michigan, where the candidates' chances, after securing their own bases, will hinge on attracting undecided voters on Tuesday.

An Oct. 26-28 statewide poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV (Channel 4) found Nessel holding a narrow one percentage point lead over DePerno, 44%-43%, well within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points. Nessel polled behind fellow Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who had a nine percentage point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

An incumbent attorney general in Michigan hasn't lost re-election since 1954.

DePerno suggested in an interview Saturday with The Detroit News that arguments over educational performance and classroom content meant mothers would be a crucial voting bloc for him and other Republicans on the ballot.

"You're seeing sort of the mama bears out there that have woken up over the last two years," DePerno told The News. "They're running for school boards and they have energized their own base. You drive around the city, when's the last time you've seen school board candidate yard signs?"

At the One Faith One Vote service Sunday at the LGBT Detroit Marvin Lee Building on Detroit's northwest side, Nessel argued to the few dozen people gathered that Republican talking points about sexual content in schools are an attempt to distract from other issues she'd worked to address.

Nessel argued that her focus on the “real issues” like the opioid epidemic, insulin prices, defense of the Affordable Care Act, conviction integrity and expungement opportunities had delivered for communities across the state where individuals had long been affected by a lack of action in the attorney general's office.

“These are real problems everyday people have,” Nessel said.

In comments before and after the service, Nessel questioned whether DePerno, if he won, would continue ongoing investigations into sexual abuse perpetratedby Catholic clergy and Boy Scouts of America leaders and pointed to his failure to commit to those investigations as hypocrisy.

“He won’t even commit to continuing those investigations,” Nessel said. “… I hear a lot of his rhetoric that’s going around that involves protecting children right now. I’m protecting children.”

Nessel also questioned whether he would continue prosecutions of hate crimes and domestic terrorism — including the individuals still waiting to stand trial in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — and whether he would enforce Proposal 3, the proposal enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution, if it passes at the ballot box on Tuesday.

DePerno’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment regarding the future of those prosecutions.

Nessel also expressed an overarching concern about DePerno’s continued challenge of the 2020 presidential election.

“Voting’s always important; it’s never unimportant,” Nessel said. “But it’s probably never more important than it is right now, right now this year, when you have so many people on the ballot who are election deniers.”

DePerno rose to prominence in the Republican Party by embracing former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 general election was stolen and wrought with fraud. Initially, DePerno zeroed in on contesting the election results in Antrim County, where human error caused the rural northern Lower Peninsula county to report Democrat Joe Biden had gotten Antrim’s approval with 62% of the votes when in reality Trump won the county by 3,788 votes, receiving 61% of the vote.

The Muskegon County prosecutor is considering whether to charge DePerno criminally for participating in what Nessel's office says was a conspiracy to access voting machines.

DePerno was part a group of individuals who got clerks in rural parts of the state to surrender five tabulators which the group took to locations around Oakland County to print "fake ballots" and perform "tests" on the machines, according to Chief Deputy Attorney General for the Secretary of State Christina Grossi.

"She's put me under investigation," DePerno said Saturday about his opponent. "She hasn't cared about the dangerous rhetoric she's put out there over the last year. It's typical Democratic hypocrisy."

If elected attorney general, Deperno said he would end Nessel's lawsuit to shut down Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline that runs through the Straits of Mackinac, one of Nessel's 2018 campaign promises. The lawsuit has been largely unsuccessful.

