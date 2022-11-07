Scholten, Gibbs make their final pitches to voters in west Michigan

Grand Rapids — Donning a yellow rain jacket for a wet afternoon of canvassing, Democrat Hillary Scholten stood before a group of nearly 40 volunteers clutching get-out-the-vote scripts at her campaign office Saturday.

“This is about equality for women, this is about equality for all of us. My opponent wants to take us back, not 50, 100 years,” Scholten told the group, referencing commentary her Republican opponent John Gibbs made about women's suffrage in college. “We cannot let that type of toxic extremism take hold in our country.”

“It’s now time in these final days,” she concluded, “to make sure that we send such a commanding message that when we win, they don’t come for us again.”

Scholten, an immigration attorney who worked in the Obama-era U.S. Department of Justice, is running for Congress in Michigan’s newly-drawn 3rd District against Gibbs, a former Trump administration appointee and software engineer who defeated incumbent GOP Rep. Peter Meijer in the primary.

Later that afternoon on the other side of the district, Gibbs chatted with around 50 supporters over BBQ ribs and french fries at a campaign event at TED’S Restaurant in Spring Lake in Ottawa County, reliably Republican territory in west Michigan.

“There are no more JFK Democrats, there are no more Bill Clinton Democrats. Now you’re led by (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and Bernie (Sanders). These people are insane,” Gibbs told the crowd. “That’s what the choice is … this is about saving our country.”

The new 3rd District, which encompasses portions of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties, has been seen as one of Democrats’ best chances nationwide to flip a seat in the U.S. House in a year when Republicans are favored to regain control of at least one chamber of Congress.

That may come as a surprise to those who know the region as the stronghold of Michigan’s powerful Republican families such as the DeVoses; an area that has not elected a Democrat to represent them in Congress since 1974.

But Grand Rapids, the district’s biggest city, has been one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. Kent County has become more diverse and liberal, and in 2020 it voted for both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Senate candidate John James. Altogether, the new district would have elected Biden by more than 8 percentage points that year.

In the final days of the campaign, both candidates are pitching voters on why they’re the best fit to represent that unique political mix, arguing the other party is too extreme for the narrowly-divided district.

Scholten has benefitted from a bigger war chest: She’s spent at least $2.9 million this cycle through Oct. 19, according to campaign finance filings, nearly triple the $1.1 million Gibbs has. That imbalance has been mirrored in outside spending, with Democratic groups on track to spend about $5 million supporting Scholten and Republican groups set to spend about $3.5 million supporting Gibbs.

But they’ve both gotten last-minute visits from national figures in the last week — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas came to stump for Gibbs, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg campaigned for Scholten — and say they’re spending as much time as possible knocking doors ahead of Election Day.

“We are leaving absolutely everything on the field right now,” Scholten told The Detroit News.

Toxic political environment

Before hitting the road Saturday, Scholten’s canvassers also heard from Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America. She stressed that abortion rights will be on the ballot Tuesday, from Proposal 3 to the stark differences in candidates.

Scholten says she would work to codify the abortion rights that were protected under Roe v. Wade, while Gibbs says he would support a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“Michigan can really be the difference maker that saves the country,” Timmaraju said.

That’s one of the reasons why Grand Rapids resident Kat Cassard said he’s canvassing for the first time, rather than helping out behind the scenes, as he did during Scholten’s last campaign when she lost to incumbent GOP Rep. Peter Meijer. LGBTQ issues and equity for students through public education are his other top two issues.

“All three of those are on the ballot at this point in time. This is one where I couldn’t sit on the sidelines,” he said. “It’s so vitally important to get somebody in office who is interested in protecting everyone from top to bottom and not looking out for one particular group that’s got their own interests at heart.”

Cassard added that he likes that Scholten is “actually a part of our community” — a line Scholten, who grew up in Grand Rapids, frequently draws between her and Gibbs, who grew up in Lansing and moved to the district to challenge Meijer in the primary.

Rodger Rice and Carol Rottman, who are both in their 80s and canvassing for Scholten, said the state of democracy is their top concern in this year’s election.

“All my life I’ve never worried this much about democracy until this election and I never thought we could possibly in America be where we are,” said Rice, who identifies as an independent and said he has voted for both Republicans and Democrats.

“There are so many people denying that (President Joe) Biden won the election… people are believing a lie. That worries me. I want the truth.”

Gibbs has said it is “mathematically impossible” that Biden won the 2020 election, and would push to eliminate the use of electronic voting machines in elections. Claims of widespread election fraud in Michigan's 2020 election and elsewhere have been dismissed by courts, legislative investigations and audits for a lack of evidence.

In an interview with The News before heading out to knock doors, Scholten said she’s confident she’s reached the middle-of-the-road voters who will determine this election because those are the people that “are already in my orbit.”

“We’re all sort of on the same path of finding our new political home together,” she said.

Republicans are fighting her because they see she’s running a campaign that’s attractive to voters on both sides, she said, which is in part because their party brand has become too extreme.

“Our political environment has become so toxic, and I think people are feeling really exhausted,” she said. “They just want leaders who are ready to get down to business to sort of lower the temperature.”

A pitch to leave 'crazy territory'

At his campaign event in deeply Republican Ottawa County, Gibbs also made a pitch for stability. The Democratic Party has veered the country into “crazy territory,” he said.

Gibbs told supporters that crime, gas prices and gender identity have gotten out of control and that Democrats want to put “pornographic books” in school.

“This isn’t sanity,” he said. “That’s what we’re up against.”

Gibbs told The Detroit News that he’s going to win over independents and Democrats because they’re frustrated with Democratic leadership and want a change. A Detroit News-WDIV (Channel 4) statewide poll conducted Oct. 26-28 by the Glengariff Group found nearly 76% of likely Michigan voters believe the country is on the wrong track.

About 40% of the 600 likely voters polled said they thought inflation is the most important issue facing Michigan, followed by abortion and women's rights at 31%.

“You could literally put on a blindfold, spin around, throw a dart. Whatever issue it hits, it’s going to get much worse if we don’t make a change right now," Gibbs said of Democratic leadership.

Kim Fiorenzo of Muskegon said she likes Gibbs because he keeps his calm even when challenged and he stands against abortion. Fiorenzo says she and others “woke up” after hearing allegations of fraud in the 2020 election and now feel it's important to be involved.

“Our constitutional freedom is what’s at stake,” she said. “If everything goes the way that the Democrats would like it to go, we will be equal to China.”

Fiorenzo said she’s not swayed by attacks on Gibbs, including the revelation that he penned an anti-feminist website in college arguing women shouldn’t vote or hold jobs outside the home. It was “a satire page” written “just to push Democrats’ buttons,” she said.

Robert Cain, also from Muskegon, said he’s worried about inflation and crime and wants leaders that will “put more money in our pockets.” He has been knocking doors for Gibbs and said that there are a lot of voters who feel the Biden administration has made life worse.

“A lot of Democrats and independents around here are looking to shake that and go with another party that’s a little bit more common sense in this world,” Cain said.

Gibbs said he’s confident he’ll pull off a win on Tuesday and keep the 3rd District in Republican hands.

In his speech to supporters in Ottawa County, Gibbs said there is a lot of “hidden support” from people who don’t want to be “outed” for voting for him.

Critics “call me ‘far right,’ whatever that means,” Gibbs said. “They’re just throwing those words out there to scare people. We’re just regular Americans who want to have our country back.”

