Slotkin, Barrett make closing arguments in fight for swing U.S. House seat

DeWitt — On the Sunday before Election Day, two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin headed out to knock doors in a part of the newly drawn 7th District that had been added during the redistricting process last year. Campaign yard signs crowded the lawns, Republican and Democratic households side by side.

At each stop, an aide gave Slotkin the name of the voter to ask for and whether they have an absentee ballot they haven't returned.

Around 50,000 voters in the seven-county swing district stretching from the exurbs of Detroit to bedroom communities west of Lansing had requested absentee ballots but hadn't yet returned them to election clerks, Slotkin said.

"I've never won by more than 15,000, so 50,000 gives me heartburn," Slotkin told The Detroit News.

In the final sprint before Tuesday's election, Slotkin of Lansing and her opponent, Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte, made their final pitches to voters in a tossup contest that is considered one of the tightest and most expensive U.S. House races nationally.

The candidates and their volunteers peppered thousands of mid-Michigan voters with door knocking, phone calls and text messages, capping a race that has totaled at least $37 million in candidate and outside spending through the weekend, according to tracking by the nonpartisan site OpenSecrets, behind only Virginia's 7th District at $38 million.

Of the seven counties in the new district, only one — Ingham — will reliably vote Democrat, Slotkin said. So her goal in the other GOP-leaning counties is to "overperform the average Democrat," narrowing the gap, even if it means losing the county but picking up a few percentage points. In DeWitt, she's hoping for 51 percent of the vote.

"It's always a tough race. I always go into election night not knowing how it's going to go," she said. "I think we've run a good campaign. Done what we can do. You have to trust the voters at a certain point, and that's where we are."

Barrett on Monday canvassed part of a housing development in Howell, ringing bells, slipping campaign literature in door jams and introducing himself to residents.

"I'm running for Congress because I really feel like the country is on the wrong track, and we've got to do better than we are right now," he told one woman who came to the door. "Do you have any questions for us while we're here?"

At another house with the stoop crowded with amber and scarlet mums, homeowner Scott Barb, 50, recognized Barrett and told him he already had his vote. Slotkin, Barb surmised, had not delivered on campaign promises. "A lot of words, little action," he said.

Another voter, 29-year-old Levi McKay, admitted he still remained undecided after hearing a pitch from Barrett and state House candidate Jason Woolford.

Barrett said in an interview he was feeling "cautiously optimistic" going into the final hours of the campaign, but that he's taking nothing for granted as internal polls showed a very tight race.

"I think the momentum in the final week or 10 days of this race has really had a pronounced shift in our direction," Barrett said. "My gut tells me if we're this close in the polling heading into Election Day that we will prevail because the undecided voters I think will break in our direction."

After redistricting, the new 7th District covers the greater Lansing area, Livingston County and corners of Oakland and Genesee counties. Slotkin has represented roughly two-thirds of the population of the new district, and Barrett has represented about a third.

Based on the 2020 election results, President Joe Biden would have won the new 7th District by less than a percentage point. Former President Donald Trump would have won it by one point in 2016.

“There’s no question, this is two heavyweights just trading blows all the way to the 15th round. This is going to go right down to the bell,” said Rusty Hills, a former Michigan Republican Party chairman and longtime GOP adviser.

The Slotkin-Barrett has become one of the most expensive congressional races in the country in part because the 7th District’s boundaries span both the Lansing and Detroit media markets, Hills said.

“Control of Congress is probably going to come down to a dozen or half dozen seats, and this is clearly one of those that’s going to determine which party is the majority in the U.S. House,” said Hills, now a lecturer at the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy.

Slotkin, seeking a third term, has emphasized her bipartisan record, her commitment to Michigan jobs and manufacturing, abortion rights and her work to bring supply chains for critical materials back to the U.S. from overseas.

In the closing weeks, she's also stressed the importance of principled leaders upholding democratic values in the face of election deniers. That message was amplified by the first-if-its-kind endorsement by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who has been a vocal critic of Trump. Cheney campaigned for Slotkin in Michigan last week, stressing the need to elect public officials who will respect the outcomes of elections.

The Slotkin campaign got a lot of questions about whether it was a good idea to bring Cheney in the hopes it would sway some of the independent voters who will decide this race, Slotkin said.

"I was able to pull a bunch of Republican women in 2018 and 2020, and I think she speaks to them," she said. "But at the end of the day, it was a gamble. You can't be certain of anything, so you just have to make a bold decision and hope that the voters want something more than just extreme politics."

Barrett, who was recruited by national GOP leaders, has pitched himself as a family guy and conservative who would be a check on the White House, blaming Slotkin and Democrats for record levels of inflation and for voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Biden. He's stressed how gas and home heating prices are hurting family budgets and said that's helping to drive voter enthusiasm for Republicans in the days leading up to the midterm election.

In the last two weeks, the Iraq veteran also blasted Slotkin as a "warmonger" and "establishment war hawk" in the wake of Cheney's endorsement, saying that the two lawmakers stand together because he opposes their “endless wars.” Barrett, who has not appeared with Trump during his campaign, said they are mischaracterizing his response to the 2020 election in labeling him an election denier.

"We went after them on their foreign policy failures, and what do they do? They change their narrative to come up with all these other reasons after the fact. So it just shows how desperate they are," Barrett said. "This is not about me or even Elissa Slotkin. This is about Liz Cheney and her axe to grind against the Republican Party against President Trump against the Republican leadership."

Slotkin, who deployed three times to Iraq as a CIA analyst, said this reaction was Barrett's team "flailing" to divert attention from the endorsement by Cheney, whom Barrett called a statesperson in a debate last month.

"My husband served in the military for 30 years. My stepdaughter is in the military now," she said. "If there's anyone who understands the toll of war, it's me, especially, serving three tours alongside the military in Iraq."

The Slotkin-Barrett contest has drawn comparisons to another swing district race for the U.S. House in mid-Michigan in the year 2000, when then-state Sen. Dianne Byrum, D-Onondaga, and then-Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Rogers, a Republican from Brighton, faced off for the open seat representing what was then the 8th District.

Similar to now, the U.S. House was split 222-211, except at that time, it was the Republicans who were trying to hold onto their razor-thin margin, prompting intense national interest and spending by party groups and leaders in the tossup race, drawing surrogates like Missouri Democrat Dick Gephardt, who stumped for Byrum, and GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who stumped for Rogers.

The race was ultimately decided by just over 100 votes after a recount, with Rogers flipping to Republican control the seat vacated by Democrat Debbie Stabenow of Lansing who ran that year for the U.S. Senate. The knock on both Rogers and Byrum by political observers at the time was that they were too "nice," leaving the attacks to outside groups.

That's not been the case in the Slotkin-Barrett race, where the candidates had two hostile debates and aired multiple attack ads. Barrett and his allies targeted Slotkin's living arrangements — leasing a condo from a campaign donor — while Slotkin has targeted Barrett's voting record, including his votes against a fund for state incentives to lure new General Motors jobs to the district.

Both campaigns have tried to frame the opponent as a false moderate who is saying what they need to to win over centrists, while actually holding "extremist" views. Those attacks continued through the weekend as the candidates pushed to sway last-minute voters and rally allies.

Slotkin dropped into a membership meeting Sunday evening at the United Auto Workers Local 602 in Lansing.

Speaking from the dais underneath a painting of Rosie the Riveter, she told the group that Barrett voted against the new electric vehicle battery plant coming to Delta Township — a GM joint venture that was supported by $824 million in incentives from the state — and that he "panned" federal legislation that put $52 billion into domestic semiconductor chip production.

"Do we want to fight for that next generation of manufacturing, that next generation of cars and build them here?" she asked. "Or are we just fine as they go out of state and overseas?"

She added that Barrett calls himself "the working man's conservative."

"But he has not once in this entire campaign said the word union," she added. "He is the kind of person ... who says one thing and does another, more than any of the other guys I've beaten."

Barrett has called the incentives "corporate welfare" and highlighted an estimate that it would cost taxpayers at least $166,000 for each job that GM said it is going to create.

