It’s Election Day: Polls open in Michigan for midterms

It's Election Day in Michigan. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters must provide proof of identification — either a driver’s license or state ID card. Those without photo identification can sign an affidavit saying they have state ID and can vote. Unregistered voters can register to vote on Election Day at their clerk’s office.

Already requested absentee ballots should be returned to a valid clerk’s drop box or a clerk’s office by 8 p.m. An absentee ballot will not be counted unless the voter’s signature is on the return envelope and matches the signature on file.

Statewide races include the race for governor and lieutenant, secretary of state and attorney general. Voters across the state will also choose the people who will represent their district in the U.S. House of Representatives. You can read articles about those candidates on the politics page of The Detroit News' website.

Voters will also be asked to weigh in on three proposals. Prop. 1 focuses on financial disclosures and term limits for legislators, Prop. 2 seeks to change some key election provisions, including requiring early in-person voting, and Prop. 3 asks voters about reproductive rights, including access to abortion and contraception. The specific text of each of those can be found at www.michigan.gov/sos/elections by clicking "upcoming elections," followed by "Voter information" and "State candidates and proposals."

State legislature seats, including state senator and state representative, will also be on the ballot, as will local races at the county and city level in some places. To look at a sample for your specific ballot, visit mvic.sos.state.mi.us/PublicBallot/Index and enter your specific information.

To look up your polling place, you can visit the Michigan Voter Information Center, provided by the Secretary of State's office, and search using your name, birthday and zip code or with your driver's license number. To check your polling place, visit mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index. That is also where you can check your registration status, look at a sample of what your ballot will look like and track your absentee ballot.