Benson leads Karamo in early results in Michigan Secretary of State's race

Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is leading Republican opponent Kristina Karamo in the battle over who will oversee the state's elections and driver's license and registration operations for the next four years, according to early results.

Benson had 58% of the vote to Karamo's 40% with about 5.4% of the estimated vote counted. Libertarian Gregory Stempfle had about 1%.

Benson, a former Wayne State University Law School dean, won her 2018 election over Grosse Pointe Farms Republican Mary Treder Lang.

Over the last two years, Benson's profile has risen nationally due to her work before, during and after the 2020 presidential election, in which Michigan took a starring role as groups warred over the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in the Great Lakes state. Benson's decision to send out absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters in 2020 and unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in 2020 have galvanized voters on both sides of the aisle to support or oppose her.

For months, Benson has touted an evolved Secretary of State's branch atmosphere that pushes more services online or to local kiosks and adopts a hybrid approach to in-person visits, with about 80% of those visits occurring via appointment and 20% via walk-ins.

The emphasis on recent successes has the potential to run up against the pandemic-era memories of closed branch offices, mixed messaging on the availability of walk-in appointments and a post-COVID bottleneck of cases that delayed appointments for weeks.

Karamo, a 37-year-old Oak Park educator, rose to prominence after the 2020 election when she submitted an affidavit in unsuccessful suits challenging the legitimacy of the election and backed former President Donald Trump's challenging of the election results.

Karamo has said she worked for 37 hours as a poll challenger in Detroit for the presidential election and has repeatedly brought up two votes she says were given to Democrats that shouldn't have been. But Chris Thomas, Michigan's former longtime state elections director who oversaw Detroit's absentee ballot counting operation, disputes those allegations.

Karamo gained momentum in the months after by repeating unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's election procedures. She was endorsed in the Republican primary by Trump.

During the candidate's last reporting deadline in late September, Benson reported having about 17 times the money Karamo had available, with about $3.3 million on hand compared with Karamo's $184,734.

Pleasant Ridge resident Pat Corrigan, 68, said a chance to vote against Republican “election deniers” and the opportunity to vote for Proposal 3, the proposed abortion rights amendment to the Michigan Constitution, drove her to the polls on Tuesday.

The Democratic-leaning Corrigan said she checked the box to vote a straight Democratic Party ticket.

“I don’t normally do that,” she said.

“I’m concerned … about the falsehoods they are propagating,” Corrigan said about top of the ticket Republicans such as secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo. “I’m on the opposite side of them on most social issues.”

She voted for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on the straight party ticket and was dismayed by Karamo’s “ridiculous lawsuit” seeking to invalidate certain Detroit absentee voting processes that Wayne County Circuit Chief Judge Timothy Kenny upheld Monday, ruling the suit’s claims were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law."

Steve Martinko, 49, of Milford said he voted for Karamo because he believes she is going to do what she says and fix problems in the state.

Karamo would be transparent and make sure the election system is fair and equal, Martinko said. He said he's concerned with issues about absentee ballots and has not liked the direction of the state since 2020.

Staff Writer Kara Berg contributed.