Expansion of voting rights gains early favor

Michigan voters appeared to favor a proposal to widen the possibilities for voting in future elections, according to early returns Tuesday night.

Proposal 2 expands how voters can cast ballots and enshrines voting rights in the state constitution. Approximately 64% of Michiganians had voted for the proposal, according to early, unofficial election results gathered by the Associated Press. Approximately 4% of the vote was counted early Tuesday night.

Chelsea O’Hayer, 31, a stay-at-home mom from Ann Arbor, supported Proposal 2 on Tuesday. She said voting rights are fundamental and important, but “unfortunately due to the current climate, we have to put those in writing.”

The proposal places the fundamental right to vote in the state constitution, prohibiting laws, regulations or practices that would interfere with or burden Michigan residents' right to vote.

Proposal 2 also set forth a list of specific rights for Michiganians, including:

The fundamental right to vote

A nine-day window for early in-person voting

Access to prepaid ballot postage and the addition of a state-funded ballot tracking notification system

Access to at least one state-funded ballot drop box per municipality, or one for every 15,000 registered voters.

The ability to use a photo ID or signed affidavit to verify voter identity

The requirement overseas and military ballots be counted if completed and postmarked on or before Election Day.

Proposal 2 also would allowmunicipalities to accept and use donations to administer elections, as long as they are publicly disclosed and from domestic sources. It requires the Secretary of State to conduct well-publicized election audits but prohibits political party members from participating.

It also states election outcomes must be determined "solely by the vote of electors casting ballots in the election" and that boards of canvassers must certify election results based solely on the certified statements of votes.

The changes ushered in by Proposal 2 would amendthe state constitution to remove the Legislature's ability to change those laws without another voter-approved constitutional amendment.

Voters Not Politicians — the organization that promoted the 2018 ballot proposal that last expanded election access by allowing no-reason absentee voting, same-day voter registration and other measures — also is among the groups behind Proposal 2. Other supporters include the Michigan ACLU, NAACP and League of Women Voters, several union groups and the Michigan Democratic Party.

Supporters say placing specific voting rights into the state constitution is key to preserving them.

Opponents to Proposal 2 had instead rallied around a conservative initiative called Secure MI Vote, which had earlier pursued a ballot proposal that would have required photo identification to vote and provide identification numbers for absentee voting.

Proposal 2 opponents say the constitutional amendment takes power away from the Legislature.

