GOP's Junge leading Kildee in Flint, Tri-Cities district U.S. House race

Republican Congressional candidate Paul Junge of Grand Blanc Township was leading Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township in early results Tuesday night in Michigan's 8th Congressional District.

Junge, 55, had 49% of the vote, while Kildee, 64, had 46.5% with about 29% of the estimated votes counted.

The race has been considered one of the most competitive in the state. Michigan's new 8th District — which encompasses Genesee, Bay and Saginaw counties and portions of Midland County — still slightly favors Democrats, but is more competitive since redistricting and has been a top target for Republicans aiming to flip the U.S. House to GOP control.

If Junge wins, it would be the first time a Kildee has not represented the area in 45 years. Kildee took over the seat in 2013 from his uncle Dale Kildee, who had held it since 1977.

The tight contest has been reflected in outside spending that has topped $8.7 million as of Nov. 7, according to the non-partisan California Target Book, about $5.8 million of which has come from Democratic groups and about $3 million of which has come from Republicans.

Kildee’s campaign had spent over $5 million on his reelection campaign through Oct. 19 — double the $2.5 million spent by Junge, who gave about $1 million to his campaign and loaned it an additional $1.1 million, according to federal disclosures.

Democratic attacks on Junge have dubbed him a "trust fund millionaire" and focused on his decades spent outside Michigan, frequently switching jobs. Republicans have sought to tie Kildee to high inflation and have highlighted his connection to Democratic leadership in Washington, which has poor approval ratings.

Junge has worked as a TV anchor, a prosecutor in Ventura County, Calif., for his family business maintaining military housing and most recently in former President Donald Trump's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in external affairs. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Ingham, Livingston and Oakland counties against Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, in 2020.

He has campaigned on lowering government spending, fighting inflation, increasing energy independence and increasing security at the country's southern border. Junge said he personally opposes abortion without exceptions for rape or incest, but that he would not support a federal ban, preferring it be left up to each state to shape abortion policy.

Kildee grew up in Flint and, before heading to Washington, led a local nonprofit that revamps vacant and deteriorating properties for community use and served in Genesee County government. He is chief deputy whip in the House, part of the Democratic leadership team, and serves on the powerful Ways and Means Committee. He also serves on the Budget Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

If re-elected to a sixth term, Kildee has said he will focus on bringing more manufacturing jobs back to the area as the need for building modern cars takes hold and work to bring down the cost of health care, citing his support for the Inflation Reduction Act, which capped the cost of insulin for Medicare recipients. He has also said he will work to reinstate the federal abortion protections that were in place before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Mary Mersereau-Kempf, 66, is a regular voter who feels a responsibility to cast her ballot, regardless of what the issues are. But she said Monday that she felt an extra push to vote this year because she is concerned about climate change and the state of democracy.

The longtime Midland resident welcomed the chance to vote in a district where her vote for Democrats can make a difference, compared with years past when it was drawn into undisputedly Republican districts.

“We got a new person to vote for," she sang, when asked how it felt to vote Kildee for the first time. "Amen, sister, I was so happy."

Adrian Hemond, CEO of the Lansing-based consulting firm Grassroots Midwest, said the race is "one to watch in terms of a bellwether that might portend a lot of national trends." The district is shifting to further reflect the concentration of Democrats in urban areas and Republicans in rural ones, even in areas that traditionally support Republicans, like Midland, or Democrats, like the areas outside Flint. Overall, the district would have elected President Joe Biden by 2 percentage points in 2020.

"I think it's exceedingly unlikely that Paul Junge beats Kildee," said Hemond, who is a Democrat. "But even if he gets very, very close, that tells you something about the changes that are going on in the electorate."

