John Moolenaar elected to fifth term in Congress

Republican U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar won a fifth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Mount Pleasant Democrat Jerry Hilliard, according to unofficial returns.

Moolenaar had 64% to Hilliard's 34%, with 49% of the vote counted. Libertarian Nathan Hewer got 2% of the vote. Hilliard also ran against Moolenaar in 2020.

After redistricting, Moolenaar, 61, moved from his home city of Midland to Caledonia to run in Michigan's new 2nd District, which covers parts of northern and western Michigan and stretches from Manistee County in the north to Barry County in central-western Michigan.

Moolenaar, a former state lawmaker, chemist, businessman and school administrator, is the only Michigan Republican serving on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Michigan's only other appropriator is retiring U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Southfield Democrat. Moolenaar is also co-founder and co-chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Chemistry Caucus.

Hilliard is a former public school teacher who taught economics and business at Mid-Michigan Community College and Lansing Community College.

Moolenaar spent about $2 million on his bid for another term to Hilliard's $17,075.

