Democrats win control of Michigan Legislature for 1st time in decades

Lansing — Michigan Democrats are poised to win full control of state government by taking majorities in the Legislature for the first time in 40 years, along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection victory.

While votes were still being tallied Wednesday morning and not all of the key races had been called by the Associated Press, House Democrats said they would hold 56 of the 110 seats in the chamber, a slim, one-vote majority. The Democrats last won control of the House in the 2008 election for the 2009-2010 session.

House Republicans have conceded their 12-year-long hold on the majority, said Gideon D'Assandro, spokesman for the House Republican caucus.

Senate Democrats, who haven't been in power since 1984, announced they had achieved a majority at about 4 a.m. As of 8 a.m., Democrats were leading or had won in 19 of the 38 districts, according to the Associated Press.If their caucus held at 19 seats, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist would serve as a tie-breaking vote, but Democrats believed they would end up with 20 seats.

A fight over abortion rights and Whitmer's large margin over Republican Tudor Dixon at the top of the ticket helped power Democrats in down ballot races. Their potential majorities in the Legislature could overhaul how Lansing operates. The GOP has held at least one of the two chambers since Ronald Reagan was in the White House.

"For more than a generation, Senate Republicans have held the veto power on state government, holding back solutions on real problems in Michigan," state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, said in a statement. "Tonight, voters affirmed that it is time for a new majority. Together, we will put an end to the tired business as usual in the Legislature and start a new chapter of bold leadership."

Michigan Senate Republicans acknowledged they had lost the majority Wednesday morning.

"The people of Michigan have spoken, and however narrowly, have chosen Democrats to control the Senate," said outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, who is term-limited and leaving office at year's end. "While not the outcome I was hoping for, I offer my congratulations to my Democratic colleagues. We will do our part for a smooth transition."

Democrats' victories on Tuesday came after voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 to overhaul the state's redistricting process. Previously, lawmakers themselves had drawn the legislative district lines. But for the 2022 cycle, the maps were set by an independent citizens commission, which prioritized drawing competitive districts.

In the Senate, Democrats had a significant lead in a pivotal race that features Midland, Bay City and Saginaw. Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet, a Bay City commissioner, was beating state Rep. Annette Glenn, D-Midland, by 6 percentage points, 53%-47%, with about 99% of the expected vote counted.

Many political insiders viewed the Rivet-Glenn as a bellwether for Senate control.

In the state House, Democrats were holding on to a crucial seat in the Upper Peninsula that Republicans had been counting on. By about 8 a.m., Democrat Jenn Hill of Marquette was beating Republican Melody Wagner by 6 points, 53%-47%, with 99% of the expected vote counted.

In another key contest in Downriver, Democrat Jaime Churches of Wyandotte was beating Republican Bob Howey by 2 points, 51%-49%, with 99% of the expected vote in.

State Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, who's poised to become the next House speaker, said Michigan was "ready for new leadership in the Legislature."

