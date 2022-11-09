Proposal 1 a packaged deal: term limits, disclosure

Michigan voters appear to supportProposal 1 in early election returns,lawmakers will face new rules requiring them to disclose some information about their personal finances but relax term limits that control legislators' length time in office.

Proposal 1 presented two topics as a package deal: financial disclosure and term limits. It asked voters either to demand lawmakers disclose information about their personal finances while effectively allowing them to spend more time in Lansing, or allow lawmakers to keep their personal financial affairs entirely private but maintain Michigan's notoriously strict term limits.

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Michigan voters chose to support Proposal 1 by 70%, according to the Associated Press. Roughly 4% of the vote had been counted.

Having two issues wrapped up into a single proposal was challenging for some voters, including Dawn Wetzel, a 62-year-old real estate agent from Ann Arbor. She said she felt “split” between maintaining strict term limits and requiring financial disclosures.

“I felt one way about term limits and another way about disclosing financials,” Wetzel said.

She voted no on the proposal.

Rich Bradley, a 42-year-old Ann Arbor resident who works in advertising technology, also had mixed feelings about Proposal 1, although he voted for it Tuesday.

“I feel that the term limits, in theory, should be shorter, but I do want more transparency,” he said.

In May, the Michigan legislature voted to put Proposal 1 on the ballot, allowing the measure's authors to bypass the signature gathering process. Lawmakers did not discuss or debate the proposal, though they did weaken the financial disclosure requirements.

That's why Deisha Miles, 61, of Van Buren Township, voted against it.

"As for Proposal 1, I voted against it because it did not go through a proper signature process, but I am in favor of more transparency," Miles said.

Michigan is one of few states that do not require lawmakers to disclose anything about their personal finances while in office. Proposal 1 would require legislators, the governor, secretary of state and attorney general to file annual financial disclosure reports starting in April 2024.

Those reports mustincludea description of their assets and unearned income sources, sources of earned income, description of liabilities, positions held within certain organizations, future employment arrangement and leaves of absence, gifts from lobbyists, travel payments from lobbyists and payments from lobbyists to charity in lieu of honorarium payments.

House and Senate members removed a part of the original proposal that would have required the state's disclosure rules "be no less stringent than the requirements applicable" to Congress.

Josh Webb, a 31-year-old systems engineer from Grand Rapids, said he was motivated to vote because of the proposals on the ballot this fall. Proposal 1, which would require members of the state Legislature to file financial disclosures, was the one that was most important to him.

"I'm all for more transparency in terms of finance in government," he said. "So that was the one that really stood out to me."

Sandy Sitto, a 39-year-old from Clawson, voted against Proposal 1 because she cares more about politicians' beliefs than their sources of income. She also said she found the language of the ballot measure confusing.

"I personally don't care if you have $5 or $5 million in your bank account. I have to believe in you as a person," said Sitto, 39, from Clawson. "That proposal is actually what I was confused on because I truly thought at first, based on conversations about it, that it was asking for average citizens to disclose finances."

Proposal 1 would allow the vast majority of former state legislators to return to Lansing for additional years. Instead of capping their time in office to six years in the House and eight years in the Senate, it would grantthem a total of 12 years in either chamber.

Term limits for governor, attorney general and secretary of state would not change.

To hit their current maximum 14 years, legislators have to make bids for the Senate, typically a tougher prospect with only 38 seats compared to the House, which has 110. The vast majority do not.

That's why state policy think-tanksincluding the Citizens Research Council of Michigan and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy determined Proposal 1 wouldallow most lawmakers longer terms.

Advocates of strict term limits say lawmakers are more responsive to their constituents and less reliant on lobbyists when they are new to office. They said Proposal 1 amounted to trickery by presenting this binary: loosening term limits but enacting financial disclosures.

Interviewed in early October, Proposal 1 opponent Kurt O'Keefe referred to the ballot measure as "lipstick" on a pig.

But proponents, which included a bipartisan coalition of unions, chambers of commerce, industry associations and current and former lawmakers, say lengthier stays in Lansing allow lawmakers more opportunity to study complex issues. It also will means there won't be as many lawmakers hunting for their next job while in office.

