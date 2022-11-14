Matt DePerno announces campaign for Michigan Republican Party chair

Lansing — Matt DePerno, who lost his bid for attorney general but has been a favorite of former President Donald Trump, announced Monday that he wants to be the Michigan Republican Party's new chairman.

The lawyer from Kalamazoo launched his campaign six days after the midterm election, in which the Michigan GOP suffered historic defeats, including Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel's victory over DePerno. In addition, a special prosecutor is currently considering criminal charges against DePerno and eight others over an alleged conspiracy to gain improper access to voting machines.

However, DePerno has gathered a loyal following among GOP delegates. He helped broker a deal to resolve feuding between factions of the party at the August Republican convention. At a February state convention, delegates will pick the party's next leader.

"We need a state party that will fight for the future of Michigan and lay the foundation to make Michigan red again in 2024 — and beyond," DePerno said in an email on Monday. "That is why I am running for chairman of the Michigan Republican Party."

The Michigan GOP's current chairman, Ron Weiser, is not seeking another term.

In addition to DePerno, the Republican Party's gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, who lost to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by 10 percentage points, is considering seeking the chair position. Macomb County Republican Party Chairman Mark Forton has been floated as a potential candidate. And Tuscola County Republican Party Chairman Billy Putnam is already running.

Former Detroit police Chief James Craig had been considering a campaign for the job but told the Detroit Free Press on Monday that he had decided against it.

DePerno, 53, gained the political spotlight by advancing unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election and challenging the results in northern Michigan's Antrim County.

In early August, Nessel sought a special prosecutor to consider potential charges against DePerno because of an alleged "conspiracy" to obtain voting machines after the 2020 vote. DePerno has called Nessel's allegations garbage and said she's using the investigatory powers of her office for political purposes.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson, a Democrat who was named the special prosecutor in September, continues to review the case.

Trump, who has touted DePerno's legal efforts, endorsed him to be Michigan's attorney general on Sept. 16, 2021.

"Dana Nessel, the Radical Left, and the RINOs (Republicans in name only) are targeting Matt because he gets results and has exposed so much voter fraud in Antrim County, and many more places, in the 2020 election," Trump said at the time. "He will never give up, and that’s why they absolutely cannot stand him."

DePerno lost to Nessel 45%-53% on Tuesday.

If elected chairman, DePerno said he will be "a voice against the radical left-wing policies that Lansing is going to try and force on us." He also vowed to "build out a robust fundraising effort to ensure we never again face the lopsided spending that we did this past election."

DePerno himself struggled to raise money for his attorney general campaign this fall. As of Sept. 10, Nessel had $2.4 million available while as of Sept. 16, DePerno had $237,820 on hand, according to disclosures.

