Incoming Michigan freshmen get schooled in workings of Congress

Washington — The three new faces set to join Michigan's congressional delegation arrived on Capitol Hill this week for orientation as they begin preparations to enter Congress in January.

U.S. Reps.-elect Shri Thanedar of Detroit, John James of Farmington Hills and Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids are spending the week in training on how to set up their offices, hire staff, ethics and disclosure requirements and finding their way around the dizzying maze of corridors and offices beneath the Capitol complex.

"It all happened so fast! I was just elected and, already, I'm here," Scholten said on the sidelines of a lunch for incoming members at the Capitol building.

"But this is absolutely the way it should be. I can't wait to get to work serving the people of West Michigan, and already being here and learning how to do that in the most effective way possible is exactly where I want to be."

James, a Republican who won an open seat representing southern Macomb County, Rochester and Rochester Hills, joined fellow members of the incoming class for a photo on the eastern steps of the Capitol on Tuesday morning.

As the group dispersed, he snapped a selfie with Republican Wesley Hunt and Democrat Pat Ryan, incoming House members from Texas and New York, respectively. The three were in the same company and graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point together in 2004.

"It really shows that we took an oath to serve the country," he said of the three finding themselves in Congress together years later. "Being able to work across the aisle with somebody who you went to boot camp with to help break gridlock in this town is something I'm looking forward to."

Thanedar, a first-term state lawmaker and millionaire businessman, appeared at a news conference with 15 of his new colleagues in the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Stepping to the microphone, he told them his story of coming to the United States at 24 as an immigrant to earn money to support his family in India.

"My passion to be a progressive comes from the life that I've lived — the stigma of poverty and dealing with the metal health of a family member. ... That's why I'm here," said Thanedar, whose new district covers the bulk of Detroit, the Grosse Pointes and Downriver communities.

"My district is 30% of people (living) at or below (the) poverty line, and we need to close this wealth gap. I was fortunate to achieve my American dream, but that dream is not accessible — especially to Brown and Black communities."

The Committee on House Administration said it sent invitations for new member orientation to 109 members-elect and also both candidates in races that have yet to be called — 11 as of Tuesday. The training runs through Friday, then resumes the week after Thanksgiving when briefings continue, and a lottery is held for each incoming lawmaker to pick their new Washington office space.

In addition to caucus and party gatherings, the agenda includes training on managing their official budget — an average $1.5 million per member— guidance for handling constituent requests and also security briefings for members by the House Sergeant at Arms William Walker and Thomas Manger, chief of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Bradford Fitch, CEO and president of the Congressional Management Foundation, said each congressional office is basically its own small business, and new members have 58 days to set up the operations, rent a district office and hire start-up staff for that "business." They are designated one aide to help them navigate the process.

"That's one of the things that usually shocks them when they come here is they realize, I've got to run a small business called the congressional office. They have extraordinary flexibilities to set salary rates and time off and benefits," Fitch said, noting members can hire up to 18 full-time staff and four part time.

"They have to buy their own computer systems for their district offices and for D.C., and pick software and build websites. Especially state legislators get quite surprised at this because many of these services were provided at the state level by the overall legislature, and that's not the case here."

In addition to operational details, Fitch encourages new members to focus on the bigger picture of building trust with their new constituents by, for example, holding teletown halls and holding mobile office hours to boost visibility.

Thanedar, James and Scholten are also meeting dozens of other new members from around the country who they'll spend a lot of time with over the next two years. They got a late-night tour of the Capitol building; Majority Leader Steny Hoyer hosted a dinner at the Library of Congress; and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed the newbies during an open house at her office.

On Monday, the representatives-elect walked onto the House floor for the first time to see how use their voting cards and hear from the clerk, who tracks legislation and roll call votes. Thanedar sat right up front. "I'm one of those people who likes to sit in the front seat in the training," he said.

Scholten said she'd heard advice from lawmakers who are also are parents of young children on how to balance raising kids and being a member of Congress. She will keep her family, including her 10- and 12-year-old boys, in Michigan and commute to and from Washington each week.

"We had a big talk before I left about how this is a family effort ... We talked about how we all have a role to play, and mom's going to Washington to do the work of representing us," she said, getting a little misty.

"For 10- and 12-year-old boys, they are fully behind that mission and very excited. Their buddies at school were asking, 'Can we be your Secret Service?'" she added, laughing. "They showed up to school the day after the election, and middle school boys were cheering, 'Go James' mom!'"

Angling for committee assignments

The new members this week began exploring what committees they hope to serve on, though some of the prized assignments are likely to come with more seniority.

Thanedar, who served on the appropriations panel in Lansing, is hoping to land a coveted spot on the House Appropriations Committee as Michigan's only Democratic member on the committee, Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Southfield, retires at the end of her current term.

"I'm asking for that now, actually," he said. "There may be a slim chance of getting it, but I made a case that I'm a businessperson. I understand dollars and cents, and I enjoy that aspect of it."

If that doesn't come through, he'd like the Financial Services or Transportation and Infrastructure committees.

Scholten also has interest in Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the House Small Business Committee, noting the lack of representation by Michigan on both panels.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Michigan. Almost 85% of our businesses are considered small — a larger concentration, even still, in West Michigan," she said. "That is a top priority."

She also wants to join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which is made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, many of them centrists.

James said he's angling for a spot on the influential House Energy and Commerce Committee — one of Congress' longest standing panels with responsibility for a broad array of legislation, including policy related to industry and the economy. James would be part of what's expected to be a narrow Republican majority in the House next term.

He's interested in working on issues related to alternative energy, water and infrastructure, securing strategic natural resources and strengthening the automotive supply chain.

"When you're looking at the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, it's very important to make sure that we're not only in the conversation, but we're leading it," James said.

James said he's still figuring out which caucuses would best help him serve the district.

"Somebody jokingly talked about a helicopter caucus," the former Apache helicopter pilot said with a laugh. "But I'm just getting my feet under me."

