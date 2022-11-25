Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wager on The Game

Lansing — In addition to Big Ten supremacy, pizza and gubernatorial bragging rights will also be on the line in Saturday's rivalry football game between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a wager Friday on the contest between the two undefeated teams.

Whitmer is offering a Detroit-style gift package, including Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from the Detroit bakery Good Cakes and Bakes and a case of Vernor's ginger ale. Whitmer's office said the ginger ale "is known to cure any ailment except maybe a big loss to the Wolverines."

DeWine is betting a Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus, Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus and Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, in 1924.

"In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line," Whitmer said in a statement. "However, when the clock runs out, only one team will be crowned The Victors.

"That’s why I’m feeling good about this year’s bet with Gov. DeWine of Ohio. After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!"

The OSU and UM game is at noon Saturday in Columbus.

"I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year, and I am willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food," DeWine said in a press release.

Both teams are 11-0.

