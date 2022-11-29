Industry leaders warn rail strike would be 'devastating' for Michigan economy

Trade groups representing Michigan chemical and agricultural businesses urged Congress on Tuesday to get involved to avert a freight rail shutdown caused by a possible strike that would mean "devastating" disruptions for multiple industries and services critical to the state.

Their plea came as President Joe Biden on Monday also called for lawmakers to intervene and block a strike ahead of a key Dec. 9 deadline in the deadlocked contract talks between the largest freight railroads and multiple unions representing their employees. Biden was set to visit Michigan on Tuesday to discuss manufacturing in the state.

"We have a very clear message today for Congress, which is that a national rail shutdown would be absolutely catastrophic for Michigan agriculture and for our state's small towns and rural communities, and it cannot be allowed to occur," said Chuck Lippstreu, president of the Michigan Agri-Business Association.

He stressed what the potential disruption would mean for grain and fertilizer transport and access to export markets that rural businesses rely on, saying the impact would be "immediate," "severe" and "long-lasting."

"Even a brief strike will add to the severe volatility and logistical challenges that we've already faced over the last 18 to 24 months and create additional roadblocks to growth for our agricultural industry," Lippstreu said.

"We've seen year over year growth — even during the pandemic — in agricultural exports, and a rail strike would slam the brakes on our ability to move product out of Michigan and bring economic benefits back into our state."

The chemical industry also relies on regular rail service to receive raw materials and to transport chemicals out to manufacturers, including those in the business of water treatment, refining and electricity generation, added John Dulmes, executive director of the Michigan Chemistry Council that represents chemical manufacturers, formulators and distributors. They would face potential disruptions within days of a rail strike, he said.

"We are one of the leading users of freight rail in Michigan, and it will be one of the first industries impacted by the threat of rail strike," Dulmes said Tuesday. "There are few to no viable alternatives to rail transportation, given some of the volumes and the hazardous nature of many rail cargoes, and there's still a lingering shortage of trucks and drivers that have been tight."

Industry groups have warned that the potential for a rail strike could cause railroads to halt shipments of hazardous chemicals, crops and other commodities as early as this weekend to keep those products from being stranded along the tracks. Some logistics are already moving semiconductors off of rail on onto trucks where possible to avoid further disruptions to the supply chain, Dulmes said.

Other industries including auto manufacturing also would be affected, with three-quarters of finished automobiles leaving the state by rail, according to the Michigan Rail Association.

Passenger rail in Michigan would also be disrupted in the event of a strike, as Amtrak's three routes in the state, including between Chicago and Detroit, operate on track owned and operated by freight railroads.

Biden has asked lawmakers to adopt a tentative labor deal reached in September between the railroads and unions.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Monday that the House would not change the terms of that September agreement and would vote on the legislation this week and send it to the Senate.

"We are reluctant to bypass the standard ratification process for the Tentative Agreement – but we must act to prevent a catastrophic nationwide rail strike, which would grind our economy to a halt," Pelosi said in a statement.

If Congress were to intervene, that process will conclude talks between the railroads and the four rail unions that voted to reject the deals that the Biden administration helped to broker before the original strike deadline in September. Eight other unions approved five-year deals with the railroads and are in the process of getting back pay for their workers for the 24% raises that are retroactive to 2020, according to the Associated Press.

The railroads and unions have been largely fighting over rules for attendance policies that workers say make it difficult to take time off for doctor appointments or family emergencies. The September agreement added three unpaid days off a year for engineers and conductors to tend to medical appointments as long as they scheduled them at least 30 days in advance. The railroads also said in September they would not penalize workers who are hospitalized.

Biden said Monday that as a "a proud pro-labor president," he was reluctant to override the views of workers who voted against the agreement. "But in this case — where the economic impact of a shutdown would hurt millions of other working people and families — I believe Congress must use its powers to adopt this deal."

The American Association of Railroads has said a nationwide rail shutdown could halt nearly 7,000 freight trains and cost more than $2 billion in lost economic activity a day.

Four of the seven largest freight railroads operate in Michigan, with the state's rail network carrying about 17% of the state’s freight tonnage and 21% of commodities by value, according to state data. In 2020, $140.6 billion worth of commodities moved by rail in Michigan.

Industries from plastics to timber and energy to agriculture rely on rail shipments hauled through the state each day, with some going to or from Canada through tunnels under the Detroit River or St. Clair River in Port Huron.

The state's top incoming commodity by rail in 2020 by tonnage was coal (10.5 million tons), and its top outgoing product was "transportation equipment," according to data from the Michigan Department of Transportation. That category, valued at $35.6 billion, includes finished automobiles, motor vehicle parts and bodies, and railroad equipment.

General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra told the Washington Post in September that a rail strike would have "been very difficult" for automakers.

"It would have had some plants closing rather quickly," she said, in some cases within the same day. Rail is crucial for delivering frames to auto plants and for delivering finished vehicles to distribution centers and dealers.

Dulmes said chemical manufacturers in Michigan rely on regular rail shipments to operate and supply industries including automotive, semiconductor and steel production, accounting for 4% of GDP. These manufacturers would likely face disruptions "within days" of a rail strike, Dulmes said, noting that businesses are already dealing with existing rail service problems.“Long-term reforms are still needed to ensure the viability of freight rail, but a rail strike would be a huge setback and greatly amplify existing problems in the network," Dulmes said. "We are counting on Congress to act without delay and avert such a disruption.”

