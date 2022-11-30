More Michigan schools identified as 'low-achieving'

The number of Michigan schools identified as low-achieving and needing additional support increased in the 2021-22 school year across three different categories, according to data released this week by the Michigan Department of Education.

Overall, about 54 school districts will be required to partner with the state to achieve better performance and graduation outcomes at their schools, the state education agency said Tuesday.

State Superintendent Mike Rice said the low student testing performance rates are likely a result of teacher shortages, the pandemic and years of underfunding.

Rice said he hoped recent historic funding for teachers and pre-K through 12th grade education would help to buoy some of the schools.

“It will take extraordinary work at the local, regional, and state levels to get all students on positive educational paths as we come out of the pandemic," Rice said in a statement. "It is imperative that educators and non-educators alike act with the requisite urgency.”

The school determinations, based on Michigan's federal school accountability system, School Index, were delayed for nearly two years during the pandemic, when the U.S. Department of Education allowed schools to set aside some assessments and determinations for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

The Michigan Department of Education announced Tuesday that 255 schools were identified as needing what's known as comprehensive support and improvement or CSI — an increase from the 162 identified the last time the state measured performance in that category in 2016-17. The CSI designation includes the lowest performing 5% of schools or high schools with four-year graduation rates falling below 67%.

Districts with schools identified as needing comprehensive support and improvement will need to partner with the state department to develop 18-month and 36-month plans for the schools identified as low-achieving.

The state pegged 68 schools as needing additional targeted support (ATS), an increase from the 60 identified when the state last measured in 2017-2018. ATS schools are identified as having one or more student groups in the bottom 25% of criteria in the School Index system and one or more student subgroups in the bottom 5% overall.

Another 138 Michigan schools were identified as needing targeted support and improvement (TSI), double the 68 identified in 2018-19 school year. TSI schools include schools with at least one student group performing in the 25% of School Index system components.

Schools could eliminate CSI and ATS designations if they showed improvements in math and English over two years or rose above the School Index benchmarks that landed them in those categories in the first place.

The Michigan Alliance for Student Opportunity said the report revealed "nothing surprising" and was not yet reflective of historic investments made in education in recent years.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a generational event that greatly impacted students, teachers, and parents," said Peter Spadafore, executive director for the group. "Before that, impacts from the Great Recession and years of inadequate investment from the legislature had already put school districts in a tough position.

The DeVos-backed Great Lakes Education Project said the "cataclysmic" numbers showed the need for passage of the Let MI Kids Learn petition initiative, which would create tax incentives for individuals who donate to scholarship funds for lower income students that could be used at private schools. The plan has been criticized as a voucher system that would divert and deplete public school funding.

The group submitted its signatures earlier this year in the hopes of approval from the Bureau of Elections and then adoption by the GOP-led Legislature. But it's unlikely the bureau will finish review of the signatures before Democrats take control of the House and Senate in January.

“Now’s not the time for politics. Our children are in crisis," said Beth DeShone, executive director for GLEP. "It’s time to end the delays and send the Let MI Kids Learn reform to lawmakers to approve today.”

