Recount sought of many Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts.

Jerome Jay Allen of Bloomfield Township signed the recount petitions, which touted unproven theories about election technology potentially altering votes and also requested a recount of the ballots on a separate voting rights proposal in dozens of precincts.

His lawyer, Stefanie Lambert, who was involved in unsuccessful efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Michigan, dropped off the petitions, according to the Secretary of State's office. Allen didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

"We received the attached partial recount petitions today," Lori Bourbonais, director of the Michigan Bureau of Elections' election administration division, wrote in a message to clerks. "Many, but not all, counties have at least one precinct in the county appearing on at least one of the attached petitions."

Michigan voters approved the two ballot questions referenced in the recount petitions overwhelmingly on Nov. 8 and it is extremely unlikely, if not impossible, a recount could impact the proposals' victories. Bourbonais noted in her message that it appeared "that the requests may not include enough precincts to change the results of the election."

"We will be in touch with those counties that will be involved in the recount in the coming days," the message from Bourbonais added.

Proposal 2, which allows nine days of early voting, passed with 60% in support and 40% in opposition. Proposal 3, which enshrines abortion rights in the state Constitution, passed with 57% in support and 43% in opposition. Proposal 3, with a result closer than Proposal 2, won by more than 583,000 votes.

The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers certified the election results Monday. A state law allows any voter "who believes that there has been fraud or error" to seek a recount within two days of the board's certification. But there's a price tag based on how many precincts are involved.

On Proposal 3, Allen sought the recount of 560 precincts but both in-person and absentee voting precincts, which potentially amount to 1,120 precincts to recount, according to the petitions. The listed precincts featured areas across the state, including dozens of precincts in Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.

On Proposal 2, Allen sought the recount of 47 precincts but with both in person and absentee voting precincts. The precincts were located in Kalamazoo, Macomb, Muskegon and Oakland counties, according to the petitions.

Under state law, the price of the recount per precinct would be $125 because the ballot proposals passed by a margin of more than 0.5%. The price would be lower if the results were closer.

Jake Rollow, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's office, said he couldn't provide on Wednesday night the exact amount of the deposit Allen submitted, but he suggested it was around $400,000. However, it was later determined by state officials that Allen should have deposited less, so he will get some of the initial deposit back, Rollow said.

Allen's deposit could be somewhere around $152,000, according to an estimate, based on the petitions.

Allen's recount petitions focused on complaints about election equipment, which has become a target for conspiracy theories since Republican Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and falsely blamed his defeat on fraud.

The recount will address "concerns related to the voting system" being connected to the internet "creating a significant risk of foreign or domestic hacking," Allen wrote in the petitions.

While claims of "hacking" impacting elections results have lingered in Michigan for two years, they remain unsubstantiated.

A 2021 report from the Republican-controlled Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on the 2020 presidential election said there was no evidence to "suggest the original, official results reflected anything but what was marked on the ballots."

Lambert, who is apparently involved in the recount push, was listed along with eight others in an August petition for a special prosecutor by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. Lambert was among a group of individuals who helped orchestrate a "coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators" in Michigan after the 2020 presidential election, according to the Attorney General's office.

The special prosecutor, D.J. Hilson, has not yet announced a decision on whether to charge anyone as part of the probe.

Lambert was one of nine lawyers involved in a past lawsuit that attempted to overturn Michigan's 2020 election. The suit was led by Texas attorney Sidney Powell, who described her election-related legal efforts as releasing the "Kraken."

The suit represented "a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process," U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said. Parker sanctioned the lawyers involved, including ordering them to pay $175,250 in legal fees.

