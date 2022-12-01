Whitmer in D.C. for meeting with Commerce Secretary on chip funding

Washington — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in Washington on Thursday and Friday for meetings including one with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, her office said.

Whitmer is meeting with Raimondo to discuss federal funding opportunities, spokesman Bobby Leddy said. Raimondo's department soon will start distributing nearly $100 billion to strengthen the U.S. computer chip industry and expand broadband access after adoption of the CHIPS and Science Act four months ago.

The meeting follows a Michigan visit by President Joe Biden on Tuesday to a semiconductor chip manufacturer near Bay City, where he touted federal taxpayer investments in manufacturing to move supply chains to the United States.

Whitmer's administration has trumpeted recent investments in the state’s semiconductor industry, leading to 150 new jobs at the site Biden visited, SK Siltron in Bay City; 170 new jobs at Hemlock Semiconductor; and 100 new jobs at KLA in Ann Arbor, according to the governor's office.

"Governor Whitmer will make the case for Michigan as the department begins to roll out guidance and funding opportunities under the CHIPS and Science Act," Leddy said.

The CHIPS and Science Act funds more than $52 billion in subsidies and $24 billion in tax credits for companies to make chips in the U.S., including $2 billion set aside for legacy chips used in vehicles.

Whitmer is also scheduled to sit down with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and "plans to advocate for trainings and missions that support military readiness throughout the state and bolsters the economy in areas with bases," Leddy said.

In July, Whitmer was part of a delegation of Michigan elected officials who toured Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township with U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III in an effort to emphasize what it offers the military. State leaders are lobbying for a future mission for Selfridge even if it doesn't land the Air Force's planned international F-35 training center.

Whitmer also serves on Biden’s bipartisan Council of Governors that examines matters of homeland defense, the National Guard, disaster response and other security issues.

While in town, Whitmer is also planning to meet with members of Michigan’s congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle, Leddy said. Whitmer also is expected at a Democracy Alliance donor conference, according to Axios.

Leddy said Whitmer does not plan to stop by the meetings of the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee as it considers reshuffling the schedule for states to hold their presidential primaries and caucuses.

Michigan Democrats have heavily lobbied for the state to be chosen among the earliest to cast votes in the 2024 presidential nominating process. A decision could come this weekend, with Michigan among the top contenders.

Biden and the first lady also are hosting their first state dinner Thursday evening on the South Lawn at the White House, with French President Emmanuel Macron as the guest of honor, among an expected 300 to 400 guests. The guest list for the dinner party has not been released, and Leddy did not say whether Whitmer planned to attend.

