DNC panel considers moving Michigan into early-state presidential primary window

Washington — The rulemaking arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday is considering making Michigan one of the first five states to cast votes for the 2024 presidential nominating contest — a move that would give the state greater sway in choosing the party's nominee.

Under the proposed 2024 calendar, Michigan would be the fifth state to hold its presidential primary, following South Carolina — which would replace Iowa as the first state — on Feb. 6; New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 13; and Georgia on Feb. 20, DNC officials said Friday.

Michigan's presidential primary would be held Feb. 27 under the new calendar, though that would depend on the state Legislature taking action to move the state's primary up from the second Tuesday in March. Currently, Michigan's primary comes after about a dozen other states on the nominating calendar.

"We feel strongly that this window that reflects our values, paints a vibrant picture of our nation and creates a strong process that will result in the best Democratic nominee," said Minyon Moore of the District of Columbia, co-chair of the DNC's Rules & Bylaws Committee.

The committee's meeting on Friday followed a letter and state-order recommendation by President Joe Biden late Thursday, in which Biden urged the members to eliminate "restrictive, anti-worker" caucuses as part of Democrats' nominating process; to ensure voters of color have a stronger voice in choosing the nominee; and to welcome diversity "of our party and our nation — economically, geographically, demographically."

Biden also stressed the importance of ensuring that working-class families and union households are represented among the voters of the earliest states to cast ballots.

"You should not be the Democratic nominee and win a general election unless you show working-class Americans that you will fight for them and their families," Biden wrote in the letter, which was read aloud to the committee.

Ray Curry, president of the United Autoworkers Union and a member of the DNC subcommittee, told the panel Friday that moving up Michigan adds the voices of millions of African Americans, Latinos, Arab Americans and union members to the early-state window.

"Maybe most importantly … the state of Michigan has been (part of) the winning coalition for every Democratic president elected over the last century," Curry said. "That's why we're here ― to win elections. And that's why we need Michigan to be part of that."

Michigan moving up in the primary calendar would ensure more early attention and ad spending in the state from candidates and the national media, as well as more attention on issues important to Michigan, such as manufacturing. The early spot also would be an economic boon with thousands of campaign staff, members of the press and others coming to the state for months ahead of the primary.

Once adopted, the committee's recommended calendar would next go to the full DNC for consideration at its February meeting, where U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, has warned the debate could be contentious. She said Michigan's pitch to move up its primary was strong — an effort she led with Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing.

"No state should have a lock on going first, and the president is right that this primary calendar should be revisited every four years," said Dingell, D-Ann Arbor.

Stabenow applauded the news, as well.

"In order to win the Presidency you must win the heartland. That’s why Michigan is the best place to pick a President," Stabenow said in a statement. "Together, we are one step closer to making sure the presidential selection process truly reflects all of America.”

The Debbies had argued that Michigan is more diverse and reflective of the country at large than Iowa and New Hampshire, which have led off the presidential nominating calendar for decades. In addition to racial and cultural diversity, Michigan has both industrial urban centers with manufacturing and more rural agricultural areas than many other states and thousands of union households.

Some subcommittee members argued Friday against the reshuffled calendar. Scott Brennan, former chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, lamented there would be no states in the Central or Mountain Time Zones in the new early window, with the addition of two "very large, very expensive" states, including Michigan.

"This will surely favor frontrunners and billionaire vanity candidates," Brennan said. "Make no mistake, Republicans in Iowa will seize this opportunity to double down on their caucuses and feed the narrative that Democrats have turned their back on Iowa."

Brennan also warned that the panel would be creating a situation of "continued uncertainty" that would "drag on" throughout 2023, as state parties and other stakeholders reckon with "conflicting state laws and a GOP calendar that no longer bears any resemblance to ours."

There would indeed be legal wrinkles to iron out. The new calendar would put several states including Michigan, Iowa and Georgia "out of sync" with the rules of the Republican National Committee's nominating calendar, noted Derek T. Muller, a professor and election law expert at the University of Iowa College of Law.

"And it would put pressure on New Hampshire with its law on the books of a first-in-the-nation primary," Muller said.

The situation could set up a sort of “game of chicken” that would force Michigan Republicans to make a decision about whether to do an early primary with the Democrats and risk being penalized by the RNC, which could reduce the number of delegates the state is allocated at the national convention, Muller said.

Even with the RNC rules, Republican leaders in Michigan have signaled support for moving up the state's presidential primary, with the Republican-controlled state Senate this week voting to move the presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to the second Tuesday in February. That bill is now before the House, which meets next week for its post-election lame-duck sessions.

“Michigan should have a very significant say in electing the next Republican as the next President of the United States," Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser said Thursday in a statement.

The DNC announced in April it would reopen its presidential nominating process after continued complaints about Iowa's bungled 2020 Democratic caucuses. Michigan was one of 16 states and Puerto Rico that pitched the DNC in June on giving them one of the coveted positions.

In recent days, Democrats in the congressional delegation said Michigan was mainly competing against Minnesota to replace Iowa as the Midwest state in the early state lineup.

Ken Martin, chairman of Minnesota's DFL Party and a subcommittee member, congratulated Michigan late Thursday after having pushed back against the state's elevation in recent days. "I wish them luck in conducting their 2024 presidential primaries," Martin said in a statement. "Their success is now all of our success."

But New Hampshire's Democrats appeared furious at the recommended slate, with Sen. Maggie Hassan saying she strongly opposes Biden's "deeply misguided proposal" and suggesting the state wouldn't relent.

"Make no mistake, New Hampshire's law is clear and our primary will continue to be First in the Nation," she tweeted.

Joanne Dowdell, a member of the DNC Rules & Bylaws Committee, told the panel Friday that she agreed with comments about Biden's "bold" vision for the primary calendar and the importance of diversity but also pointed to New Hampshire's statute.

"We do have a law, and we will not be breaking our law," Dowdell said. "I feel that any lawyer in the room or around the table would agree that is is not in the best interest of this body to even suggest we do that."

In response, several members of Rules and Bylaws Committee said the national party has the authority to reshuffle the calendar and is not beholden to state statutes.

"What we are facing is a ability for this body to make those decisions regardless of what a state party will send out in a press release or will say a comment. I want to make it very clear," said Luis Heredia, a subcommittee member from Arizona.

"When members of this body continue to advocate that there is a state statute or precedent or (history) or a tradition that has no meaning in this body because we get to make those rules to nominate the president of this country."

Moore said the early window cannot be decided "piecemeal," and acknowledged that the logistics of establishing the slate of new early states is something the committee will need to navigate.

