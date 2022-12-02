Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces cabinet changes for her second term

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office revealed Friday that four department directors and her chief legal counsel will be leaving her administration ahead of her second term.

The Governor's office said those departing in moves that will shake up the cabinet include Zaneta Adams, director of the Veterans Affairs Agency; Paul Ajegba, director of the Department of Transportation; Nick Bagley, chief legal counsel; Liesl Clark, director of Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE); and Gary McDowell, director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was reelected to a second, four-year term on Nov. 8.

“When we took office four years ago, we set out to make Michigan a home for opportunity for everyone. None of us could’ve anticipated the challenges thrown our way, but our team stood Michigan strong and never gave up doing what was right for Michiganders," Whitmer said. "For that, I’m grateful to the entire cabinet for their service during our first term."

Dan Eichinger, currently the director of the Department of Natural Resources, will serve as the acting director of the state's environmental department. And state Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, who unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. House in the August primary, will be the new director of the veterans agency. Hollier is a paratrooper and team chief in the U.S. Army Reserve.

The announcement didn't specify why Adams and Clark were leaving the Whitmer administration.

Shannon Lott, who has worked for the Department of Natural Resources for more than 25 years, will become acting director of DNR because of Eichinger's move to EGLE.

Kathy Angerer, a former state lawmaker and current deputy director within the agricultural department, will become its acting director. McDowell, a former lawmaker, is planning to retire at the end of the year, according to the governor's office.

Likewise, Brad Wieferich, the chief operations officer of the Department of Transportation, will become its acting director. Ajegba, a 31-year veteran of MDOT, is planning to retire at the end of the year.

Whitmer's office also announced that Brian Hanna will become executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency and Michelle Lange will make a similar change at the Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Hanna has been the Cannabis Regulatory Agency's acting director since September.

Andrew Brisbo, the former top marijuana regulator in Michigan, previously left the post to become director of the state's Bureau of Construction Codes. And in October 2021, Julia Dale, the past director of the technology department, became the leader of the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Bagley is leaving the administration to rejoin the University of Michigan as a law professor. Maria Martinez will be acting chief legal counsel in addition to her current role as chief compliance officer, according to Whitmer's office.

Also, Shaquila Myers, Whitmer's senior adviser, will become chief of staff for state House Speaker-elect Joe Tate, D-Detroit.

In a statement from Whitmer's office, Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, said it was customary for a governor to realign key officers for a second term.

cmauger@detroitnews.com