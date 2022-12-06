Michigan House OKs replacing Cass statue with Coleman Young at U.S. Capitol

The Michigan House on Tuesday passed a resolution that aims to replace the Michigan statue of Lewis Cass at the U.S. Capitol with one of Coleman A. Young, Detroit's first Black mayor.

The resolution, led by state Sen. Adam Hollier of Detroit, passed the Senate in June. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has previously expressed support for replacing the statue of Cass.

If Whitmer formally endorses replacing the Cass statute, the next step would also fall to the governor, who would have to send a letter to the Architect of the Capitol requesting to provide a new statue, along with a description of the location in the state where the old statue of Cass would be displayed after it is removed. Whitmer also would have to supply a copy of the Legislature's resolution authorizing the replacement.

Hollier's resolution creates a five-member commission to raise private money to cover project costs. That would include paying a sculptor for designing and casting the statue and pedestal, transporting both to the Capitol, installing them and removing the old statue to a new location.

Cass, the second territorial governor of Michigan, oversaw the forced removal of tens of thousands of Native Americans from their lands as secretary of war under President Andrew Jackson and, as a U.S. senator, promoted the doctrine of popular sovereignty that allowed for the expansion of slavery in western territories. He owned at least one slave.

Young, the first Black mayor of Detroit who led the city from 1973-93, would become the first African American man in the Capitol's National Statuary Hall Collection and the second depiction of a Black American following the dedication of a statue of Florida civil rights activist and educator Mary McLeod Bethune in July.

Since 1864, federal law has allowed for each state to donate statues in marble or bronze of two distinguished but deceased individuals to be part of the National Statuary Hall Collection at the Capitol.

Michigan gifted the marble Cass statue to the collection in 1889. Starting in 2000, Congress let states remove and replace statues in the collection with new ones with the approval of the state's Legislature and governor. That allowed Michigan to swap out the state's statue of Zachariah Chandler, a former Detroit mayor and U.S. senator, for a 7-foot-tall bronze depiction of President Gerald Ford in 2011.

Hollier has noted that Republicans have customarily chosen who represents their party at the U.S. Capitol, and Democrats have chosen their representative. He gained the support of key Republicans including state Rep. Mike Mueller of Linden, chairman of the House Government Operations Committee, from which the resolution was discharged Tuesday.

"I'm the perfect poster case for why former Gov. Cass should not be representing Michigan: I'm a Black and Native American man whose grandmother's grandmother walked on the Trail of Tears from Georgia to Oklahoma," Hollier, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, told The Detroit News last month.

"Lewis Cass was a supporter of the expansion of slavery and led the Trail of Tears. He had his time, his moment and played an important role in the history of Michigan, but is no longer the person that Michigan should be saying represents us as a state going forward."

Michigan Democrats have been calling for the removal of the Cass statue since at least 2020 when U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, led the state's Democratic delegation in calling on the state Legislature replace his likeness in pursuit of "a more inclusive society, where all Michiganders feel welcome and respected."

Hollier's resolution formally requests that the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress approve the replacement of Michigan's statue of Cass with a statue of Young as part of the Statuary Hall Collection, saying that honoring Cass "is no longer consistent with the values of the people of Michigan."

The measure also extolls the contributions of Young, noting he was re-elected four times and was known for "championing" the needs of the city's Black community, building coalitions among business leaders and shepherding major projects such as the Renaissance Center, Detroit People Mover and Joe Louis Arena.

