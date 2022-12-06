Senate advances nomination of Genesee Judge Behm for federal bench

Washington — The U.S. Senate voted 47-46 Tuesday to advance the nomination of Genesee County Circuit Judge Frances Kay Behm to serve on the federal bench in Michigan's Eastern District.

Three Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, joined Democrats in voting yes. A final vote on confirmation is expected later Tuesday.

Behm, 53, of Grand Blanc has been a judge for Genesee County's circuit and probate courts for 13 years, currently assigned to the civil and criminal divisions and Business Court. She was appointed by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm in April 2009.

Prior to her time on the bench, Behm spent 15 years in private practice focused mostly on business litigation and probate law, including time with two firms — Winegarden, Haley, Lindholm & Robertson in Flint from 1997 to 2008 and at Braun Kendrick Finbeiner in Saginaw from 1994 to 1997.

Behm was nominated by President Joe Biden in late June. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, introduced Behm this summer to the Judiciary Committee, saying Behm and her four siblings grew up on a dairy farm in the rural mid-Michigan community of Alma, milking cows, baling hay and driving tractors but that the 1980s farm crisis caused her parents to nearly lose the farm.

"That experience changed Judge Behm forever. It led her to pursue degrees in business and law, so that she could help other Michigan families," Stabenow said at the time.

Behm graduated from Albion College in 1991 and got her law degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1994.

On the Genesee County bench, she has conducted over 1,600 bench trials and three jury trials while assigned to the Family Division, and another 16 bench trials and 18 jury trials when assigned to the civil/criminal and business court, according to a questionnaire she submitted to the committee.

Behm also sits on the boards of the Michigan Probate Judges Association, the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County. Her husband, attorney Michael J. Behm, is a regent for the University of Michigan.

Behm was advanced by the Senate Judiciary panel in September with bipartisan support -- all Democrats on the committee voted for Behm, plus GOP Sen. Graham. The September vote to advance the nomination was 12-10, with no senators remarking on their votes in support or in opposition to Behm during the committee meeting.

Another Michigan nominee, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey, had his hearing before the panel last week for his nomination to serve on the District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Grey, 40, of Detroit has served as a magistrate judge since Aug. 24, 2021.

Previously, Grey was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Ohio starting in 2016 and for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2012 to 2016, handling illegal firearms, fraud and international narcotics cases. He also led diversity programs and anti-domestic violence initiatives.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Baton Rouge, Grey is a graduate of Morehouse College and Georgetown University Law Center. He is an executive board member of Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan and a mentor with the Franklin County Children's Service Simba Mentoring Program.

"I’ve been shaped by experiences growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in diverse communities of different means. I’ve been shaped by differing accesses to education," Grey told the senators.

"I’ve been shaped by encountering individuals of different cultures, and those experiences I carry with me as a sitting federal magistrate judge to keep an open mind, to not prejudge any case before me, and to decide each case fairly and impartially."

But the Senate might run out of time to vote on Grey's nomination before the session ends because there's a number of nominees ahead of him in the queue, said Carl Tobias, a professor who studies the federal judicial selection process at the University of Richmond School of Law.

If that's the case, Grey would have to be nominated again by Biden next year but wouldn't need to go through another hearing at the committee level, Tobias said. However, he may need another committee vote, even if he gets one this year, if the panel's composition changes.

"In any event, I expect confirmation in January or February, if time runs out this year," Tobias said of Grey.

mburke@detroitnews.com