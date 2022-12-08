Michigan Senate leader warns of push for 'one world governance' in farewell speech

Lansing — Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican from Clarklake, used his farewell address Wednesday to warn of forces that, he says, will challenge "the very fabric of our freedoms, independence, our sovereignty, our values and even our God given rights."

Shirkey's speech, which lasted about 35 minutes, re-litigated his past battles with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over combating the COVID-19 pandemic and referenced him sticking his hand into a Senate toilet to check the water temperature.

The remarks were laced with theories about threats Shirkey sees involving the World Economic Forum, central banks, artificial intelligence, climate change, "child sacrifice" and "trans whatever we can concoct."

"We are witnessing 2 Timothy Chapter 3 before our very eyes," Shirkey told his colleagues. "COVID was a test. These next challenges will be much more than a test."

That chapter of the Bible begins, "But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days."

Shirkey said there's a push to achieve "one world governance, one world religion, one world health care, one world currency and one world control."

Lawmakers who are leaving office in Michigan traditionally give farewell addresses. Shirkey's speech came on what was expected to be the last session day of voting of 2022.

Democrats noted the unusual nature of Shirkey's comments on social media.

"Well, that was weird," state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, tweeted.

Shirkey, a businessman by trade, is completing his second four-year term in the Senate and couldn't seek reelection because of term limits. He is the founder and owner of Orbitform, an engineering company that manufactures forming, fastening, joining and assembly equipment. Shirkey was elected to the state Senate in 2014. He previously served in the House.

In the Nov. 8 election, Michigan Democrats won control of the Senate for the first time in 40 years.

During his time as the Senate's top leader, Shirkey has faced a string of controversies over his comments, including describing his bout with COVID-19 as a fight with the "Chinese flu army" and the release of a video in which he described the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as "a hoax" and said he wanted to challenge Whitmer to a fistfight.

Shirkey's second term was defined by his conflict with Whitmer over COVID-19. While Whitmer initially used restrictions on gatherings and businesses to try to control the spread of the virus in 2020, Shirkey urged her to encourage and educate instead of instituting requirements.

"Leadership based on the core message of fear fogs the thinking of everybody," Shirkey said.

Shirkey said if anyone had told people three years ago what was about to happen with COVID-19, they would have responded "that could never happen." He used that frame to talk about new threats he perceives. The emerging threats are real and dangerous, he said, mentioning central bank digital currency and artificial intelligence.

The outgoing Senate leader told a series of stories during his speech, including one about reaching his hand into a Senate toilet to test the water temperature after noticing warmth in the bathroom.

"I put my hand in it, and it was hot water," Shirkey said. "So I went back to the office and said, 'Please, get a hold of maintenance staff around here and ask them why taxpayers are paying for hot water in our toilets."

Former state Rep. Sam Singh, an East Lansing Democrat who won a state Senate seat in last month's election, weighed in on Twitter after Shirkey's speech concluded.

"Pro-Tip: I know I have been out of office for four years but incoming legislators you don’t need to put your hands in any legislative toilets," Singh wrote on Twitter.

