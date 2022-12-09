Michigan Supreme Court denies Matt DePerno's Antrim County case

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court nixed on Friday former attorney general candidate Matt DePerno's lawsuit that attempted to challenge the 2020 presidential election results in Antrim County.

In a brief order, the justices said they were not persuaded they should review the questions presented in the case, denying DePerno's appeal application.

The decision likely marks the end of two years of litigation, which propelled DePerno, a Republican lawyer from Kalamazoo, into the conservative political spotlight and featured him attempting to argue that human errors in the administration of the election in Antrim County were signs of hacking and flaws in voting technology.

“This order is the final word in this case on the legitimacy and accuracy of our elections," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "These fraudulent claims were utilized to undermine the electorate’s faith in our system of elections not just in Michigan, but nationwide. Not a single member of the Court believed the claims made by the Plaintiff or his counsel were worthy of consideration. Let this be the nail in the coffin for the specious claims made during the course of this case.”

DePerno and his client, Antrim County resident William Bailey, contended language in the Michigan Constitution that says residents have the "right to have the results of statewide elections audited" means Bailey himself should be granted a court-ordered "independent and nonpartisan forensic audit" of the election in Antrim County.

In May 2021, 13th Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, a former Republican state lawmaker, declared Bailey's claims moot and said he "does not get to choose his own audit criteria."

In April, the state Court of Appeals said the suit made no allegations to support the idea that "purported irregularities in Antrim County 'might have affected the outcome' of the presidential election." Likewise, the three-judge panel denied the argument that Bailey was entitled to an audit of the election there.

"The statutory language does not allow private citizens to conduct independent audits, and we are not permitted to read words into the plain language of a statute," the Court of Appeals panel wrote in its unanimous decision.

DePerno attempted to take the matter to the Michigan Supreme Court. But the state's highest court on Friday rejected the case.

Only Justice David Viviano, a Republican nominee, wrote any explanation for the court's decision. Viviano said he believed the Court of Appeals panel "properly rejected plaintiff’s argument that he has a right to conduct an independent audit of election."

"The proper interpretation of the audit right represents a significant question that this court should address," Viviano wrote.

But he added later that the right "surely cannot be that each qualified elector can undertake his or her own separate audit of an election."

DePerno didn't immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

DePerno lost his bid for attorney general to Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel by about 9 percentage points on Nov. 8. He's now running to be the chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

The initial tallies in Antrim County, a GOP stronghold, had Democrat Joe Biden winning by 3,260 votes with 62% of the overall total to Republican Donald Trump's 36%. After realizing there were problems with the numbers, Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy's office canvassed the election results and reported official numbers.

Guy's office sent the official numbers to the Michigan Bureau of Elections. Trump had actually won the county by 3,788 votes, 61%-37%, a 7,048-vote swing from the unofficial results.

The problematic initial numbers were caused by human errors: Election workers' failure to update equipment after additions to the ballot. The numbers became jumbled during the communication of the unofficial results to the county's election management system.

