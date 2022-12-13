Michigan appeals panel probes Legislature's power to shift wage hike ballot issue

The fate of a significant increase in Michigan's minimum wage is in the hands of a three-judge Court of Appeals panel, as it weighs whether the Legislature overstepped its authority in 2018 by adopting a minimum wage ballot initiative only to amend it later that year to slow down and diminish implementation.

Judges Michael Riordan, Michael Kelly and Christopher Murray heard arguments for nearly an hour Tuesday in Detroit over the rules governing ballot questions and legislative actions surrounding those voter-initiated petitions.

The state Legislature has asked the panel to reverse a lower court order that found lawmakers were barred from adopting and amending a ballot initiative within the same session, as was done in the 2018 case. Under Michigan Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro's decision, the minimum wage hike as intended in the ballot initiative would take effect Feb. 19, bringing the current $9.87 an hour minimum wage to just over $13.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Restuccia argued Tuesday that the state Constitution only requires the Legislature wait until the next session to amend a law subjected to referendum. That provision doesn't also apply to ballot initiatives enacted by the Legislature, Restuccia said.

Instead, residents upset with the Legislature's adoption and amendment of a ballot initiative have the option to collect signatures to change the law again or "throw the bums out," Restuccia said.

"If you don’t like what the Legislature did, you should subject it to referendum (or) vote in new legislators," he said.

The office of Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, argued Tuesday on both sides of the adopt and amend debate.

Mark Brewer, an attorney for plaintiff Mothering Justice, contended too much emphasis was being put on the authority of the lawmakers pertaining to ballot initiatives, when really the balance of power tilts more toward the people when it comes to initiatives, with limited grants of power to the Legislature.

The only three options the Legislature has when a ballot initiative achieves the required signatures is to adopt the initiative, let it go to the ballot or put an alternative on the ballot, argued Brewer, the former chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party.

"There’s not a word, no hint at all, that the people would have understood that the Legislature can step in, snatch away their right to go to the ballot and then gut the proposal," Brewer said.

The panel asked questions about the plain meaning of constitutional language surrounding ballot initiatives and questioned the lower court's interpretation of the "spirit and history" of the law to "fill in some gaps."

Still, Murray noted "if you have the same parties controlling the Legislature and governor, games could be played" to subvert the will of the people who collected signatures for the initiative.

But Restuccia argued such a concern runs up against an "unambiguous" allowance for the Legislature to amend a law within the same session a law is enacted. If the people feel their will has been subverted, they can vote the lawmakers out, he said.

"Once it has that authority, whether it's in good faith or not…that’s a political quagmire," Restuccia said. "We don't make that determination."

The history of the debate dates back to 2018, when Michigan One Fair Wage collected signatures to raise the minimum wage from $9.25 an hour to $12 an hour by 2022, and afterward tie minimum wage increases to inflation. The proposal also gradually increased tipped wages to the full minimum wage and required employers to provide paid sick time to workers.

The Republican-controlled Legislature adopted the measures before Election Day, preventing them from getting to the ballot, then voted to amend the laws with simple majorities after Election Day.

If the initiatives had been passed by voters, the Legislature would have needed a three-fourths majority to amend them.

The changes enacted by the Legislature slowed the minimum wage increase to $12.05 by 2030, removed inflation ties, eliminated the tipped wage increase and exempted small businesses from the paid sick time requirements.

Michigan's minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $10.10 an hour in January under the amended law the Legislature pushed through in 2018.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com