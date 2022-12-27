What to know about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's second inauguration

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's second term in the state's top office will begin on Jan. 1 with a swearing-in ceremony outside the Capitol.

The New Year's Day event will start at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Lansing and feature winter games, hot cocoa, snacks and live ice sculpture carving, according to the governor's office.

People can learn more about the ceremony and can RSVP through the website www.michiganstrong.org.

Whitmer, a Democrat and former state lawmaker from East Lansing, won a second term as governor in the Nov. 8 election, defeating Republican Tudor Dixon by about 11 percentage points.

"Over the last four years, our state has shown that we can come together as Michiganders to tackle the toughest challenges of our lifetime," Whitmer said in a statement. "We’ve made great progress, but our work isn’t finished. I am more confident than ever that our state’s future is bright because of the tough, hardworking people who call this place home."

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and members of the Michigan Supreme Court, Michigan Court of Appeals, State Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents, Michigan State University Board of Trustees and Wayne State Board of Governors who were elected on Nov. 8 also will take their oaths of office during the New Year's Day ceremony, according to the governor's office.

During her first inauguration ceremony on Jan. 1, 2019, Whitmer called for compromise and cooperation among Michigan officials.

At that event, four years ago, the temperature hovered in the low 30s.

Lansing could see warmer weather this time around with forecasts suggesting the temperature could reach the mid-40s on Jan. 1.

The 2019 inauguration was funded with donations received through a nonprofit organization called Michigan Transition 2019.

For the upcoming event, the organization changed its name in November to Michigan Strong.

