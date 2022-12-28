Local health officials to seek changes to law that underpinned pandemic powers

Nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials plan to lobby the new Democratic-led Legislature to approve changes to the public health code clarifying their powers.

The Michigan Association for Local Public Health said it doesn't plan to seek an expansion or decrease of its authority, but hopes an update to the language will provide clarity that was lacking during the pandemic that began in the state in March 2020.

"It’s a very, very long document, the public health code, and I think that some of it is just cleaning up some of the language that is confusing or difficult for people to really comprehend," said Norman Hess, executive director for the group.

The planned request to the Legislature comes after a series of court decisions have upheld local public health edicts issued under the public health code during the pandemic, most recently affirming mask mandates issued as emergency orders through a public health department do not need the approval of the county board of commissioners.

At the state level, the Michigan Supreme Court in October 2020 overturned a separate part of Michigan law that gave Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the ability to issue emergency executive orders during the pandemic. She later shifted pandemic mandates to the state Department of Health and Human Services, which issued the epidemic orders under the public health code.

Hess said the public health code update requests likely would be led by the Department of Health and Human Services. The Michigan Association for Local Public Health also plans to seek changes to the food and sanitary codes.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said last Wednesday it was important for the public and policymakers to "understand the role of our local health officers," but stopped short of promising to lead a push for changes to the health code.

"At this time, it is unknown if any specific changes might be brought forward, but MDHHS is prepared to be part of conversations and provide input as needed," department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said.

Senate Majority Leader-elect Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and House Speaker-elect Joe Tate, D-Detroit, did not return requests seeking comment.

The Michigan Association for Local Public Health announced the plans last week at a roundtable with media during which it indicated public health officials are in the midst of an "after-action review" of the departments' response to the pandemic. The results, Hess said, are expected in early spring.

The departments also are working to strengthen local relationships stressed during the pandemic, he said, citing restaurants, schools and local governments specifically.

"There is no doubt that in some cases those relationships were strained,” Hess said, noting the stresses department-ordered closures or mask mandates put on schools and restaurants.

"I’m not saying that any of those relationships are in shambles, but we just want to make sure that we are cultivating those relationships, making sure they're on solid ground as we move forward," Hess said.

The group also is attempting to adjust to the loss of 15 — or nearly one-third — of the 43 public health directors in Michigan due to retirements over the past few years. Public health departments have seen a 50% turnover in staffing at all levels over the last several years.

"Some of these positions, they're entry-level positions, so we always have turnover, but this is a concerning trend," Hess said.

