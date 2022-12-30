MyPillow's Lindell endorses DePerno for GOP chair, tells other candidates to 'stand down'

MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell on Friday endorsed Matt DePerno in the Michigan GOP chair race, arguing the Kalamazoo lawyer and unsuccessful attorney general nominee would prioritize "raising money, beating Democrats and fighting for election integrity."

Lindell asked other candidates for the chair position to "stand down and support Matt."

"There is no person better suited to serve in this role and take on this fight than my good friend, Matt DePerno," he said.

DePerno and his running mate Garrett Soldano were "the only candidates qualified and equipped to help take back the beautiful state of Michigan," said Lindell, who has argued like DePerno that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Soldano is a Mattawan chiropractor who unsuccessfully ran for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Several candidates are vying to lead the state party aside from DePerno, including former Republican secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo, former Congressional candidate Lena Epstein, Tuscola County GOP Chairman Bill Putnam and Cass County information technology specialist JD Glaser.

Lindell made a direct plea to those candidates Friday: "If you care about the election integrity movement then it is time to bring unity to the grassroots movement."

DePerno's profile rose in the wake of the 2020 election when he led a lawsuit challenging election results in Antrim County, where initial tallies on election night mistakenly showed Democratic President Joe Biden leading Republican former President Donald Trump in the largely GOP county.

The mistake, caused by human error, was corrected quickly and official results and a hand recount affirmed Trump's win in the county.

DePerno's lawsuit was unsuccessful and, as recently as earlier this month, the Michigan Supreme Court nixed a final appeal in the matter.

Lindell in his statement emphasized DePerno's fight for unproven election fraud claims, arguing the candidate has "REAL experience fighting for free and fair elections."

Biden won Michigan in 2020 by roughly 154,000 votes — a victory that was confirmed by several court rulings, more than 250 post-election audits, and an investigation by the GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee.

In November, a Michigan federal judge blocked an attempt by Lindell to obtain an array of election records from Kent County and required Lindell to pay the county's legal fees. In an Oct. 4 petition, the Kent County clerk's office said Lindell was seeking "every conceivable record from the 2020 general election."

Lindell pursued the information from Kent County in September as part of a court case in which Dominion Voting Systems sued him for defamation related to accusations of voting fraud in the 2020 election. Kent County uses Dominion election equipment but is not otherwise involved in the defamation suit.

DePerno lost his race for attorney general on Nov. 8 to incumbent Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel by about 9 percentage points.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

