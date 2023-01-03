Whitmer set to return to in-person State of the State address Jan. 25

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Jan. 25 will hold her first in-person State of the State address since 2020, her office announced Tuesday.

The address — the first of her second, four-year term in office — will take place in the state House chamber in front of a joint session of the Democratic-led Michigan House and Senate and be broadcast live.

"I can't wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom," Whitmer said in a statement.

The address will focus on making Michigan competitive, lowering costs and protecting fundamental rights, Whitmer said in the statement.

State of the State addresses largely have been held in the state House chambers in front of a joint session of the Legislature, but Whitmer took a two-year hiatus from that venue after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

Whitmer delivered her 2021 State of the State address via a livestream from her office in the state Capitol; she delivered her 2022 address from the Detroit Diesel manufacturing facility in Redford Township.

Last year's address focused on job incentives and the economy and acknowledged that Michigan residents were "bearing the brunt of inflation" and pandemic recovery.

