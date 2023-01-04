Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes seeking another term

Lansing — Lavora Barnes, the chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party as Democrats achieved victories in the 2022 election, is seeking two more years in her leadership post.

Barnes, who has held the job since 2019, announced her decision to seek a third two-year term on Wednesday. Party members will select a chairperson for the 2024 presidential election campaign at a convention in Detroit on Feb. 11.

"I am grateful for the support I have received from, and the hard work of, Democrats across the state," Barnes said in a social media post. "We have much more work to do in this very important 2024 cycle and I look forward to another two years leading the best state party and the best Democrats in the nation."

Barnes, a longtime political organizer, has received praise from Democrats for the state party's successes in the November election.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, three Democratic incumbents, all succeeded in their reelection bids. Meanwhile, Democrats won majorities in the state House and Senate for the first time in 40 years.

Former state Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Detroit Democrat who left the House at the end of 2022, has also announced her intention to run for Michigan Democratic Party chairwoman.

In a press release this week, Johnson criticized the current Michigan Democratic Party, calling it "inaccessible" and saying it had a "culture of silence."

Johnson was disqualified from the August primary ballot for not having her campaign finance paperwork in order as she attempted to run for another term in the state House.

Before becoming the state party's chairwoman, Barnes was the party's chief operating officer under then-Chairman Brandon Dillon. Previously, she also worked for state House Democrats, the Oakland County clerk's office and President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign.

In a November interview, Dillon said Barnes' record speaks for itself: When she first became a Democratic Party leader, Republicans controlled everything in Lansing, but now Democrats do.

"She is the best, I think, Democratic political operative in the state, if not one of the best in the country," Dillon said.

