Nessel's office looking into Ottawa County's ouster of administrator

The Detroit News

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is checking whether the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners followed public meetings law Tuesday when it fired the county administrator and closed the county diversity department.

Those actions and several others were added Tuesday at the last moment to the agenda of the commissioners’ meeting.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said it’s reviewing the board’s actions and will publicly release its findings.

“AG Dana Nessel is committed to defending the Open Meetings Act and recognizes the importance of ensuring that the people’s business allows residents to participate in their government and that local and county governments operate in accordance with the established law,” spokesperson Kimberly Bush said in a statement.

Tuesday was the first meeting of a newly elected swath of county commissioners who were boosted by Ottawa Impact, a conservative Ottawa County group that grew from opposition to the county's COVID-19 pandemic mask mandate.

Ottawa Impact-backed candidates booted seven incumbent Republicans from the GOP-majority county Board of Commissioners in the GOP primary. They then were elected in November.

Besides firing county administrator John Shay, the 11-member board replaced him with John Gibbs, a conservative Republican who lost the 3rd Congressional District race in November to Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten, making Scholten the first Democrat to represent the Grand Rapids area in Congress since the 1970s.

The board voted to close the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department, hired a conservative law firm, Kallman Legal Group, as its corporate counsel, and replaced its administrative health officer with Nathaniel Kelly.

It also changed the county motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”

The Ottawa County Democratic Party blasted the moves, especially the closing of the diversity department.

Party Chairman Tim Smith said in a Wednesday statement the shuttering of the department showed that not everyone is welcomed in Ottawa County.

Smith also took issue with the late agenda addition to fire the county administrator and replacing him with Gibbs, pointing out Gibbs received just 43% of the vote in his election.

“Is yesterday’s action in hiring the losing side for the race for Congress a ‘swipe’ at the winning side?” Smith asked.

The board amended its agenda Tuesday to include the action, arguing the county needed an administrator who "fully aligns" with and cooperates with the board, said Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea, a Republican and Ottawa Impact candidate.

The board voted 6-3 to approve Gibbs employment and declined language that would allow Shay to stay on board for a transition period. Rhodea said Shay had a "very extensive severance" package.

"I am appalled that you all would do what you're doing today," Commissioner Roger Bergman, a fellow Republican, said during Tuesday's meeting.

Gibbs assumed the role after the vote and congratulated the commissioners on their recent election, which shook up the power balance on the board, and said "the Founding Fathers are looking down right now and are very proud."

fdonnelly@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.