Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing.

DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the deadline when chair candidates need to file required paperwork with the state party. The final field of candidates could feature more than 10 people, more contenders for the post than ever before, according to DePerno's campaign.

The Michigan GOP is currently considering imposing a new $50 registration fee for thousands of delegates to cover the costs of the upcoming convention where the next chair will be selected. The cost of the event has been estimated at $140,000 to $200,000.

"There are a total of 10 candidates who have filed to run for MIGOP chair as of today," a statement from DePerno and his co-chair candidate Garrett Soldano said Friday. "This is a great opportunity for every candidate to demonstrate their ability and priorities as the next leader of the MIGOP.

"Whoever the next chair is will need to raise tens of millions of dollars if they want to have a chance of succeeding in 2024."

The burden of paying for the convention should not fall on those seeking to participate in the convention "but rather fall on the future leadership auditioning for this role," the letter from DePerno and Soldano said.

Former secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, former U.S. House candidate Lena Epstein and Tuscola County Republican Party Chairman Billy Putman are among the other previously announced candidates for state GOP chairman.

Political consultant Scott Greenlee and Macomb County Republican Party Chairman Mark Forton were expected to join the crowded contest before Friday afternoon's deadline.

The current chairman, Ann Arbor area businessman Ron Weiser, has decided not to seek another term.

The race to replace Weiser will be influential in setting the future direction for Michigan Republicans.

The party suffered a series of losses in the Nov. 8 election, including Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer winning a second term by about 11 percentage points over GOP challenger Tudor Dixon.

cmauger@detroitnews.com