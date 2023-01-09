Judge gives preliminary OK to Michigan's $20M jobless false fraud settlement

A state judge said Monday he plans to sign off on a $20 million settlement to compensate about 8,200 individuals who were the victims of Michigan's automated state software system that mistakenly accused thousands of unemployment fraud and collected money from them between 2013 and 2015.

The settlement given preliminary approval Monday by Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro would set aside roughly $12 million for the estimated 8,168 individuals affected by the automated software issue on or after March 9, 2015. Another $500,000 would be targeted for administration and $6.4 million would be paid to attorneys.

"We believe there is more than sufficient amounts of money to compensate most people for 100% or close to 100% of economic losses," said Michael Pitt, a Royal Oak-based attorney for the class that filed the suit.

The Michigan Legislature in September set aside about $20 million to pay for the settlement, and the proposed agreement was announced in October. Lawyers are hoping to gain final approvals of the plan and start distributing settlement money by September 2023.

The false fraud accusations arose when the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2013 began using an auto-adjudication system under Republican then-Gov. Rick Snyder that leveled false accusations of fraud against claimants, resulting in the seizure of assets such as tax refunds and paychecks. Claimants filed a lawsuit in 2015, alleging their due process rights had been violated by the government's seizures.

The case has resulted in two Michigan Supreme Court decisions, one regarding the window when a claim has to be filed and another, in July, when the high court ruled that unemployment claimants falsely accused of fraud between 2013 and 2015 could sue the state for monetary damages.

"We not only provided a very real result, but we solidified the state of the law in Michigan," attorney Jennifer Lord said Monday as she explained the request for attorney fees.

Of the $12 million set aside for claims, $8 million will function as an economic loss pool to reimburse individuals whose money was taken by the state based on false fraud claims and $4 million will go toward a hardship impact pool.

Individuals who qualified for the economic loss pool will be able to file a second application for funding from the hardship impact pool to pay for additional harms prompted by the false fraud allegations and collections, such as the loss of a home, bankruptcy, health impact, job loss or divorce.

About $6.4 million will go to attorneys — more than a dozen of whom worked on the case for seven years, bringing it to the Michigan Supreme Court twice and communicating with thousands of individuals affected by the software.

About $500,000 is set aside for administration, including the special master and claims administrator. Whatever is unexpended from that money will go back toward the class distributions.

Megan Norris, who helped to mediate the settlement, was appointed special master for the claims distributions process, and Richard Simmons of Analytics Consulting will serve as the claims administrator.

In the coming months, lawyers will be reaching out to what they estimate is about 8,168 claimants via U.S. mail, email and social media advertising, and will set up the website and hotline to reach affected claimants.

The 8,168 claimants were identified via a UIA database, but individuals not included in that group with proof they were among those affected in 2015 have the option of seeking placement on the list.

Although the software issue affected tens of thousands of people between 2013 and 2015, the settlement only affects those impacted on or after March 9, 2015 because of a court opinion that requires plaintiffs to file within six months of the alleged action by the state. The lead plaintiff in the case, Grant Bauserman, filed suit Sept. 9, 2015, so only claims made after March 9, 2015 are included in the settlement.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com