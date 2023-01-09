Legislature's surprise $12.5M grant prompts infighting in northern Michigan town

A community center and housing project in an Up North village of 300 residents that received $12.5 million in the Legislature’s $1 billion pork splurge last year is causing friction among board members for the organization awarded the taxpayer cash.

At least three members of the Alcona County Commission on Aging board of directors have expressed concerns in public meetings over the project and whether the inclusion of communitywide amenities and multifamily housing fall outside the scope of the not-for-profit organization's focus on seniors in an impoverished northern Michigan county along the shores of Lake Huron.

But other board members have argued the conditions of the state's $12.5 million grant require the group to build more than just a senior center.

"We can either agree to move forward or we can say to heck with it all," board Vice President Will St. John said at a Dec. 6 meeting.

The board has delayed voting until later this month on final approvals for the planned development in Lincoln, a town of roughly 300 people. The state has released about $6.25 million of the $12.5 million grant to the Commission on Aging.

The money was approved in a $76 billion annual budget passed in an overnight session June 30-July 1 and negotiated largely behind closed doors. About $1 billion in 140 so-called pork or lawmaker pet projects were included in the final plan, though several lawmakers have said they were unaware of the projects set for their own districts. Some recipients didn't learn they were included until days later.

The Alcona County Commission on Aging has worked for more than a decade to secure funding for a new senior center for Alcona County — a cash-strapped region where the median annual household income is $46,000 and one in eight residents live in poverty — but continually fell short.

Commission Executive Director Lenny Avery, who took the reins of the organization around 2020, figured the addition of housing to the project would increase the county’s chance of qualifying for grant money and provide a potential revenue source to make the commission more financially stable in the future.

'This ain't pork'

Avery took conceptual plans to the county’s state senator, then-Sen. Jim Stamas, and in July learned it was among the $1 billion in special projects approved by the Michigan Legislature. It was labeled the "Lincoln housing project," with few details provided prior to the release of the commission's grant application late last year.

Stamas, a Midland Republican, sponsored 18 projects totaling $123 million during his final year in office as chairman of the budget-writing Senate Appropriations Committee, The Detroit News reported last month.

"Knowing workforce development challenges and economics of that region, I felt that it was a very strong project," Stamas told The News.

Avery became emotional last week when describing the appropriation and said it was unfortunate that the funding was among projects that have fallen under scrutiny since the passage of the budget.

“This ain’t pork,” Avery said. “This is charity.”

In all, the $12.5 million project equates to about $41,600 per resident in the village of roughly 300 people, or about $1,200 per Alcona County resident.

But members of the board of directors overseeing the project have been vocal about their reservations, questioning the reach of the plan and whether the commission’s dabbling in housing projects could jeopardize its standing as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The sudden availability of the funding and the two-year window in which the money needs to be spent brought those concerns to a head at a recent board meeting.

"If we do something that is not in our bylaws we risk losing our 501(c)3 tax exemptions," board member Bob Turek said at a public meeting last month. "Building housing is not in our bylaws. I'm concerned we're jeopardizing our tax-exempt status."

A 'generational hub' envisioned

The commission’s board of directors is scheduled to meet Jan. 24 to vote on the scope of the work for the project so bids can start being solicited for a contract manager, Avery said.

Current estimates for the project come in at around $19 million, Avery said, but the board would only build what it could afford.

The first phase of the project includes a 30,000-square-foot community center, with a focus on seniors, a 10-unit senior townhome development, 16 multi-family units and several outdoor amenities including a playground, walking trail, shuffleboard, physical fitness areas and tennis and pickleball courts.

“… the whole point of this is to be a generational hub,” Avery said. “We want our seniors to interact with our young people and our young people to interact with our seniors.”

Situated between Oscoda and Alpena, Lincoln is not on a state highway and is nine miles inland from the Lake Huron shore. Like most northern Michigan counties, Alcona County saw its population fall in the 2020 census to 10,167, a 7% decline.

Sheila Phillips, president of Lincoln's village council, said she’s well aware of some of the concerns about the project — a symptom she argued is in part due to the community not understanding the bigger picture — but said it will be a boon for the town's residents.

"Never look a gift horse in the mouth, is the way I look at it," Phillips said.

Both she and Avery noted that the county rarely benefits from state grants the way that other, more populated areas such as Detroit or Grand Rapids do.

“But that doesn’t mean our needs are any different than maybe the city of Detroit as far as housing goes,” Phillips said. “We have a lot of low-income people who need a place to live."

Avery clarified that the housing would not be considered low-income, but would address the “missing middle,” or a general lack of attainable housing, with income thresholds higher than the cutoff for traditional low-income housing.

Other commission board members seemed hesitant to take on the expanded plan all at once.

"I would like the senior center to be focused on the senior center," board member Delores Schlicker said at a Dec. 6 meeting.

"Put the housing on hold, put it in the background ... and then add on as time goes on," she said.

Several audience members at the Dec. 6 meeting took sides in the debate, with some urging commissioners not to be pushed into rubberstamping the project and others stressing the need for the affordable housing the project could deliver.

"The grant givers are not the IRS," said Rich Bray of Harrisville. "They cannot decide whether or not the IRS takes away your 501(c)3 for operating outside your stated mission."

'No authority to build houses'

Other board members — particularly two new directors elected in October, Turek and LeRoy Perrin — have expressed concerns about the scope of the project, the lack of funding to complete the $19 million plan as presented and the speed with which the commission was moving to sign contracts for design and construction.

“We are the senior center. We have no authority to build houses. That is up to other organizations,” Perrin said Dec. 6, when he also pleaded for more time to review the scope of work and potential contracts for the project.

"I would love to see those organizations come in and build homes. We need them. No doubt."

But other members argued the $12.5 million has to be used on a plan that includes housing under the terms of the contract with the Michigan Economic Development Corp., which makes reference to a “community hub” and includes renderings of the community center and housing units.

“I would be delighted to have a fully accessible senior center if that was what we could have,” board member Will St. John said at the Dec. 6 meeting. “Right now, we don’t have that choice. The state is not interested in giving us money for a senior center.

“We can get what we want — a senior center — as long as we agree to do a couple other things. That’s our situation," St. John added.

It's unclear whether the Alcona County project would have failed to secure money if it were just the senior center for which the commission was seeking funding. The Legislature in the July budget gave a $7.5 million grant for a senior center in Traverse City, and other grants for community center and housing projects.

Avery has argued the project would not affect the group’s 501(c)3 tax status, in part because he believes the community center will bring seniors into closer contact with younger people, serving the group's higher purpose of helping seniors.

Besides, he told board members, the grant would not have been given to the group if the state believed it was outside the scope of the nonprofit’s work.

Stamas expressed confidence the project would be vetted and monitored by the MEDC, which is required under the language of the budget passed by lawmakers to award the money.

"It was one that I felt was worthwhile in supporting," he said, "but I also had confidence before we moved forward that it would be even more vetted as it went forward."

