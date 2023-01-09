Conservative groups abandon ballot bids for private school scholarship, voting laws

Petitions for voter-initiated laws seeking to create stricter voter identification rules and a tax-incentivized scholarship fund that could be used for private schools were withdrawn from consideration at the end of December.

The DeVos-backed Let MI Kids Learn initiative was withdrawn from the Bureau of Elections on Dec. 28 after it was clear the bureau's review of signatures would not be completed in time for the departing Republican-led Legislature to adopt the measure.

The group had hoped to push the proposal through the GOP-majority Legislature rather than allow it to appear on the ballot.

The bureau had not yet started reviewing the initiatives' signatures before the initiatives were withdrawn. The withdrawal of the initiatives was first reported by Crain's Detroit Business.

“Michigan students already suffered through two years of unnecessary COVID learning disruption, and as the most recent data show, the results have been devastating," said Fred Wszolek, spokesman for the group and a Republican political consultant. "They cannot afford to wait two more years for action on this initiative while politics take priority in Lansing."

The Secure MI Vote initiative, which also was pulled on Dec. 28, had largely been rendered irrelevant by the November passage of Proposal 2, which cemented in the Michigan constitution voting rules that Secure MI Vote sought to change in statute.

The Let MI Kids Learn ballot initiative would have amended state law to set up a scholarship program that could be used at private schools, among other approved educational uses. The proposal sought to make donations to the fund eligible for an income tax credit.

The proposal was criticized as a resurrection of past unsuccessful school voucher plans — allowing parents to use taxpayer funding for their child's private or parochial school education — championed by conservative education reform organizations and former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Supporters said it differed from traditional school vouchers because the scholarships would be funded by private donations, not direct taxpayer cash.

The withdrawal of the Let MI Kids Learn ballot initiative marks a "major victory for public school students, parents and educators," said Casandra Ulbrich, a spokesperson for opposition group For MI Kids, for MI Schools.

Ulbrich, a former Democratic member of the State Board of Education, said the group would "remain vigilant" of similar efforts in the future.

“Betsy DeVos and her allies never wanted the people of Michigan to vote on this, which is why they wanted to, and subsequently failed to ram it through a favorable legislature last year," Ulbrich said.

Organizers had planned to send the initiatives to the GOP-led Legislature to avoid a veto by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who vetoed the measure once before when the Legislature adopted it.

But Democrats won control of the Michigan House and Senate in November, making it all but impossible to move the initiative through the Legislature.

