Peters to lead Senate campaign arm for '24 election cycle

Washington ― Michigan U.S. Sen. Gary Peters will lead the Senate Democrats' campaign arm for a second election cycle after helping to secure the majority for his caucus against historic trends in the midterm elections.

With U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow's announcement last week that she won't seek reelection, that means Peters will be in charge of the influential party committee with an open seat in the U.S. Senate up for grabs in his home state. And the DSCC has a history of intervening and sometimes endorsing in primary fights, meaning it could have an impact on the Michigan race.

“Senate Democrats won big in 2022 by working hard and taking nothing for granted ― and that’s the same approach I will bring to our campaigns in 2024," Peters said in a statement.

“Alongside Tina and Alex, I look forward to protecting and strengthening our Democratic majority, so that we can continue standing up for hard working Americans in the Senate and fighting back against Republicans’ chaotic, dangerous agenda.”

Peters, a former congressman who won his second Senate term in 2020, was referring to two new vice chairs, Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and California Sen. Alex Padilla. Peters, who had previously told reporters he wouldn't be chair again, is the first to chair the DSCC for two cycles in a row since Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York served from 2005-09.

“Gary is a battle-tested, proven winner whose hard work led Senate Democrats to defy the political odds and to one of our best midterm results in recent history. Under his leadership we will continue our campaign victories in 2024,” Schumer said in a statement. “By adding Tina and Alex to our campaign leadership team, we’ll further increase the DSCC’s expertise and capacities.”

Democratic leaders had celebrated Peters after then November election when the president's party avoided losing Senate seats during a midterm election — something that hadn't occurred in 60 years. Then, Democrats gained another seat in the Georgia runoff in December, taking the chamber's margin from 50-50 to 51-49, meaning they will have majorities on committees this session.

More:Here's who might run for Debbie Stabenow's Senate seat

At the time, Peters of Bloomfield Township said he applied lessons learned running for office in battleground Michigan in his role chairing the DSCC as the organization worked to boost vulnerable incumbents in New Hampshire, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia and to flip an open seat in Pennsylvania.

The key, he said, was a focused ground operation: Aggressive door-to-door campaigns and one-on-one outreach to voters who matter in close races to "carry you over the finish line." Peters also credited incumbents who touted the legislation they had passed, ranging from climate change to prescription drug prices.

Democrats have won all but one of the last 16 U.S. Senate elections in Michigan dating to 1976, though some were close, including Stabenow's upset of GOP Sen. Spence Abraham in 2000. But Republicans are promising to target Michigan again in '24, and Peters is more broadly looking at an unfavorable map.

Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia Center for Politics last week called it a "terrible" map for Senate Democrats in 2024, having to defend three seats in Ohio, West Virginia and Montana — that were all won by former President Donald Trump — and five narrowly won by President Joe Biden: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. Meanwhile, Republicans don't have any "obviously vulnerable" seats.

"Democrats holding the Michigan Senate seat is a necessary but not sufficient condition for them to hold their majority," Kondik said. "If they are losing Michigan, they probably are losing other Senate seats, too, and they only have 51 right now."

Staff writer Riley Beggin contributed.

mburke@detroitnews.com