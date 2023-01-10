Justice Bernstein issues apology over criticisms of fellow justice, clerk

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein apologized Monday for comments he made regarding fellow Justice Kyra Harris Bolden's hire of a clerk who had served time in prison more than a decade ago for a robbery in which he fired shots at police.

Bernstein in a Monday statement said he apologized to Harris Bolden in person Monday at the Hall of Justice for overstepping her hiring process and disturbing "her ability to lead her chambers."

He also said he would like to apologize to Peter Martel, who resigned from his clerk position with Harris Bolden after Bernstein criticized his hiring last week.

"I am committed to working with Justice Bolden in the coming years to advance our many shared values, including immediately working to expand opportunities in the legal field for those who have repaid their debts to society," Bernstein said in the Monday statement.

Harris Bolden, who took office on Jan. 1, took heated criticism from Bernstein, a fellow Democratic-nominated justice, after she hired Martel as her clerk.

Martel pleaded guilty to armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm in 1994 after robbing a Genesee County convenience store and shooting at a police officer.

Martel, 48, served more than a decade in prison before he was paroled in 2008 and became an advocate for improving prison conditions. Prior to his hiring as clerk, Martel worked for the State Appellate Defender Office as a mitigation specialist assisting convicted felons with legal matters.

After Bernstein criticized Martel in The Detroit News, Martel resigned his position. The story prompted several state and national criminal justice reform advocates to come out in defense of Martel.

Martel's job duties as clerk included reviewing cases, conducting legal research, preparing questions for oral arguments and sometimes writing first drafts of justices' opinions.

Bernstein, who campaigned last fall with 34-year-old Bolden, called Bolden's hiring of Martel a "political statement."

"I'm not saying (Martel) shouldn't be allowed to make a living, and I'm all about second chances. But there are certain jobs you should never be allowed to have after you shoot at a police officer, and one of them is clerking for the highest court in the state," Bernstein said.

