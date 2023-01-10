New 'Freedom Caucus' launches, targets Michigan House rules

Lansing — A newly formed Freedom Caucus within the Michigan House asked on Tuesday for an overhaul of chamber rules that give authority to the speaker of the House to make decisions over staffing and office spaces for legislators.

The caucus, composed of at least four Republican lawmakers previously endorsed by former President Donald Trump, issued a statement announcing its "expected opposition" to the House rules that have not yet been released by the 56-54 Democratic majority. The press release came a day before the House convenes on Wednesday for the first day of the 2023 session.

"These House Rules have progressively given more and more power to the speaker," said Rep. Steve Carra, the Three Rivers Republican who chairs the new caucus. "We must pass honest and fair rules that benefit the constituents of our districts. Letting the speaker fire personal staff, set mailing budgets and control office space ensures that legislators perform their duties in fear."

Spokespersons for incoming Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and House Republican Leader Matt Hall of Richland Township did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

The Freedom Caucus, the group said in a statement, was formed to guide Republicans "away from special interests and toward true free markets and equal opportunity." In the U.S. House, the Freedom Caucus, which features conservative lawmakers, has often clashed with House Republican leadership.

The launch of a similar caucus at the state level in Michigan adds a new wrinkle to the dynamics of the 2023-2024 session.

Besides Carra, the new caucus includes newly elected Republican state Reps. Rachelle Smit of Shelbyville and Angela Rigas of Alto as well as third-term state Rep. Matt Maddock of Milford, who last year was blocked from attending GOP caucus meetings by former Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell.

The Freedom Caucus also expressed the desire to review proposed House rules prior to a floor vote. "Last-second changes to bills" that have already passed through committee should not be allowed under the new House rules, the caucus also argued on Tuesday.

“We have a committee process for a reason, to make sure proper scrutiny is given before legislation is passed," Maddock said. "Special interest groups should not be allowed to radically transform a bill after it has already passed through committee without further consideration from the committee."

In prior years, Republican speakers have exercised authority over lawmakers by removing them from committees, taking away their staff or booting them from caucus meetings.

In 2019, Republican then Speaker Lee Chatfield removed Northern Michigan state Rep. Larry Inman from caucus following news of his federal indictment on allegations that he tried to sell his vote on a prevailing wage repeal. The Levering Republican also removed Inman from committee assignments, gave over management of his Lansing office to the House Business Office and asked the lawmaker to resign.

Inman did not resign. He was acquitted of lying to FBI later that year and a jury was not able to reach verdicts on charges of attempted extortion and solicitation of a bribe. He is expected to be retried on the extortion and solicitation of a bribe charges.

Democratic former state Rep. Cynthia Johnson of Detroit had her committee assignments taken away by Chatfield after the Detroit lawmaker issued a "warning" to Trump supporters threatening her after a contentious hearing related to the 2020 election. Chatfield said the comments were "unbecoming of an elected official."

Johnson was restored to committee assignments in the next session under Wentworth.

Maddock was removed from caucus in August on allegations that he was sharing confidential information in violation of caucus rules.

