Michigan Legislature opens session with calls for unity as tax cut fight emerges

Lansing — Michigan's new leaders called for bipartisanship and laid the groundwork for a fight over how to cut taxes Wednesday as they opened a legislative term with Democrats in complete power for the first time in 40 years.

Across both chambers, 148 lawmakers took their oaths of office. The day also brought the state Senate its first female majority leader with Democrat Winnie Brinks of Grand Rapids filling the role and the House its first Black speaker with the election of Rep. Joe Tate, a Democrat from Detroit.

"Today, we have begun to write the next chapter of Michigan’s story," Brinks said during a speech in the Senate.

The chapter started mostly harmoniously. But while citing increasing financial burdens on residents, GOP lawmakers said they wanted to see broader tax reforms than the ones Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has focused on in detailing her agenda for the new year.

Tate was formally elected by a majority of his peers Wednesday as speaker of the Michigan House despite opposition from eight Republican lawmakers. The former NFL player’s nomination was seconded by House GOP Leader Matt Hall of Richland Township, but several of Hall's fellow Republicans opposed his election in a vote that has traditionally been unanimous.

In the past 52 years, there have been two no votes in the election of a House speaker, according to Michigan Information and Research Services. Two members voted against the election of Republican House Speaker Jase Bolger in 2013.

The vote came as legislative leaders called for unity on the first day of the 102nd Legislature.

Members, Tate said, could be “agents for change” or “obstacles to progress.” He touched on the need for economic opportunity, the elimination of antiquated laws that take away people's agency and ongoing investments in education.

"Our directive is simple: Make government work for the people. Partisan bickering and political stalemates erode people’s faith in government and can consume us," Tate said.

Hall, in nominating Tate, called him a “friend and colleague” and emphasized the need for bipartisanship.

“We must continue to find common ground, a shared foundation” to build up Michigan, Hall said.

The Republican lawmakers who voted against Tate's election as speaker include Reps. Steve Carra of Three Rivers, James DeSana of Carleton, Joseph Fox of Fremont, Neil Friske of Charlevoix, Mike Hoadley of AuGres, Matt Maddock of Milford, Angela Rigas of Alto and Josh Schriver of Oxford.

Several Republican lawmakers also voted against the House rules, a day after the newly-formed Michigan Freedom Caucus announced they were likely to oppose the adoption of the rules. Four Republicans voted against the election of Rich Brown as clerk, a vote that also is usually unanimous.

Michigan House Republicans announced their first proposals of the new term would be focused on tax relief, a topic Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also identified as a priority amid a surplus in state funds and high prices on consumer goods.

Rep. Andrew Beeler, R-Port Huron, sponsored a proposal to allow seniors 67 years and older to deduct $40,000 of all income from the state income tax or $80,000 for couples filing jointly. The plan would permit seniors ages 62 to 66 to deduct retirement income: $20,000 for individuals or $40,000 for joint filers.

Under current state policy, for those born after 1952, when they turn 67, they can claim a deduction of $20,000 for a single filer or $40,000 for a couple against all types of retirement income or can take the Social Security deduction.

Whitmer and Democrats in the Legislature have prioritized easing retirement taxes.

She has previously proposed phasing back in the retirement benefits that were dropped by former Gov. Rick Snyder, including again exempting public pensions from the 4.25% personal income tax. Nearly 500,000 households would save an average of over $1,000 per year, according to Whitmer's office.

New Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said he had "real challenges" if Democrats only return to "the old pension exemption." He prefers a tax reform that helps all seniors, he said.

"If they are just going to do giveaways to certain people that happen to be fortunate enough to have a pension in retirement, I think that's going to be a challenge for some members of our caucus," Nesbitt said.

The Democratic governor has also sought to expand the earned income tax credit, which benefits the working poor. Her past plan would boost credit from 6% of the federal credit to 20%.

Rep. Bill G. Schuette, R-Midland, proposed on Wednesday increasing the earned income tax credit from 6% to 20% of the equivalent federal credit, and making it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022. Nesbitt said he would like to see the earned income tax credit change matched with a per-child tax credit.

