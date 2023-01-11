Perry Johnson considering U.S. Senate bid, launching book

Lansing — Republican Perry Johnson, an Oakland County businessman who briefly ran for Michigan governor last year, said Wednesday he's considering running for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Johnson self-funded his campaign for governor before being one of five GOP gubernatorial candidates who were disqualified from the primary ballot because of a wave of fraudulent petitions that left them under the required 15,000 signature threshold.

Some Republicans view him as a contender for retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat because of the attention his last campaign gained and his ability to spend millions of dollars of his own money on the race.

Competitive Senate races can cost tens of millions of dollars. The 2020 race between U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and Republican businessman John James of Farmington Hills resulted in more than $200 million in spending by the candidates and outside groups, according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

Johnson is currently promoting a new book he's written titled "Two Cents To Save America."

"I'm spending my time pushing the book because the book just got done," Johnson said.

The book "lays out exactly what must be done to transform America's current economical situation into a vibrant economy that provides a great life for all Americans," according to an image of the book posted online.

Johnson said he couldn't say when he will make up his mind on a potential U.S. Senate campaign.

He was inside the Michigan Capitol Wednesday as the state House and state Senate began their 2023 sessions.

Stabenow, a Lansing Democrat, announced last week that she wouldn't seek reelection next year, spurring a wave of speculation about which candidates will pursue the seat.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist of Detroit have voiced some level of interest.

Among Republicans, former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township and past gubernatorial candidates Kevin Rinke of Metro Detroit and Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores have been floated as contenders.

Ruth Johnson, a current state senator from Holly, confirmed her interest on Monday.

Campaigning as the "quality guru," Johnson spent millions of dollars on TV advertisements to boost his bid for governor in 2022. Early polling had showed him in a tight Republican primary race with former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who also lost his spot on the primary ballot.

