Harris: US will 'normalize' sustainability changes to combat climate change

Ann Arbor — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Thursday to a packed auditorium on the University of Michigan campus about how the Biden administration will "normalize" sustainability measures to combat the harmful effects of climate change.

Harris was joined by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to talk about progress being made to reduce greenhouse gas pollution linked to climate change, such as electrifying school bus fleets and new advancements in electric vehicle technology.

"When I think of what our administration has done spurred by the activism and the courage and the demand by so many people who have been the activist and the advocates in this movement for years and years, I think about what it is not only going to do for our country, but by extension the world, we will normalize some of the best of what innovation looks like," Harris said.

Looking at issues like voting rights and reproductive health care, Harris said she can't help seeing intersections where solutions for one issue could have a positive impact on another issue. She pointed to maternal mortality rates, which according to the state health department are 4.5 times higher for Black mothers than white mothers.

In order for the U.S. to address and achieve equitable outcomes, Harris said the country needs to be candid and clear conversations about history and inequality, which can be difficult for some people difficult to hear.

"The data that tells us that some of the regions in America with the poorest air quality are low-income communities and communities of color," Harris said. "When you look at rates of asthma, you see correlations. When you look at which communities are suffering most in terms of extreme weather and therefore need to evacuate, you can see a correlation."

Addressing the college students in the audience, Harris said young people play a crucial role in creating equitable solutions to climate change and social inequity.

The vice president told the students to evaluate how their studies and their passions might intersect with sustainability and how they can create awareness and solidarity on shared problems.

"Communities and fights and movements that seemingly have nothing in common, but have everything in common in the midst of a time in our country where there are so many so-called powerful people, so-called leaders who are trying to divide our country and spew hate, one of the most powerful things we can do is build a coalition to remind people they are not alone," Harris said.

Harris spoke for just over a half-hour Thursday at the UM event with Granholm, a former two-term Democratic governor of Michigan.

The pair did not address Michigan-based environmental issues, such as the controversial Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac or Great Lakes issues in general.

