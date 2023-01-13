State surplus balloons to $9.2B as 'mild recession' looms

Lansing — State fiscal experts on Friday predicted a "mild recession" looms for Michigan this year even as they reported tax revenue is coming in $1.2 billion higher than expected, leaving Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers with a $9.2 billion surplus to expend.

The higher-than-expected tax revenue projections could trigger an automatic cut in Michigan's personal income rate from 4.25% to 4.05%, or somewhere within that range, under a 2015 law, according to the nonpartisan House and Senate fiscal agencies. State officials will know for certain if the tax cut was triggered when they close the books on the 2022 fiscal year in the coming months.

Overall, state tax revenue is expected to be lower in 2023 than it was in the 2022 fiscal year, ramping down a three-year sales and income tax revenue glut Michigan experienced during the pandemic.

State fiscal agencies and the state budget office agreed that the state's overall tax revenue for fiscal year 2023 would come in at about $32.4 billion, about 2% lower than preliminary revenue totals for fiscal year 2022. The prediction was about $1.2 billion more than was predicted in May when state officials last assessed tax revenue projections.

With the $1.2 billion surplus, Michigan's total surplus at the end of 2023 fiscal year comes to about $9.2 billion — $5.1 billion in general fund surplus and $4.1 billion in school aid fund surplus, state budget Director Chris Harkins said. Nearly $6 billion of the surplus is considered one-time, meaning it's not reoccurring tax revenue that can be used for funding state agencies and programs.

"We're still in a very strong position on the balance sheet," Harkins said.

State budget officials and economists at the University of Michigan made their predictions Friday morning at the Capitol for their biannual Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference, where they make agreements on tax revenue projections that Whitmer will use to write her next state budget proposal. Whitmer is expected to present her 2024 fiscal year budget blueprint to a new Democratic-controlled Legislature in early February.

Whitmer and fellow Democrats on Thursday pitched plans to reduce income tax bills for retirees and lower-income families by nearly $1 billion, continuing a more than year-long debate in Lansing over the best way to redistribute the state's growing surplus.

Could revenue spur tax relief?

Preliminary tax revenue totals for fiscal year 2022 peg the total revenue for that year at about $33 million, which state fiscal experts expected to trigger a 2015 law that requires a cut to Michigan's personal income tax rate from roughly 4.25% to about 4.05%.

While each of the fiscal experts Friday flagged the possibility, they were slow to give a final determination on the possibility of a triggered income tax rate cut until all books are closed on fiscal year 2022.

"At May’s conference, we should know more about this topic and we simply don’t know what’s going to happen because the books are not closed yet," state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said.

Even with that warning, some lawmakers saw the possible tax cut trigger and Michigan's continuing surplus as building pressure to deliver some kind of relief to taxpayers.

"The really big takeaway is how inflation has been impacting everyday families," said Sen. Sarah Anthony, chairwoman for the Senate Appropriations Committee. "How we're spending is just drastically different. Our ability to save and have long-term planning as individuals has been impacted by these factors that none of us can control. But we can do is actually find ways to make some relief for folks."

Sen. Jon Bumstead, the North Muskegon Republican who serves as minority vice chair for the Senate Appropriations Committee, urged caution as the state confronts a surplus, inflation and a potential recession at the same time.

“We must continue to responsibly manage the state’s budget surplus to help Michiganders whose budgets are stretched further and further each month just to buy groceries and gas," Bumstead said in a statement. "This is not the time to grow the size of state government in unsustainable ways."

'Mild recession' still possible

A clear picture of the extent of an economic recession and when it might hit is difficult to predict as some pandemic-era spending habits continue — exhibiting consumer confidence and boosting state tax revenue — and outside pressures such as monetary policy, Federal Reserve interest rates and supply chain issues are subject to change, experts said.

"We do expect a recession in the next year; however, the size and magnitude of that is certainly unknown at this point," said Eric Bussis, chief economist at the Michigan Department of Treasury.

But all of the economic experts on Friday estimated any sort of recession in Michigan would land less of a blow than the Great Recession in 2007-2009 due to multiple factors, ranging from higher individual savings to a backlogged demand for goods and services, new financing laws and a more diversified workforce.

"In 2000, we have over 350,000 transportation equipment manufacturing jobs," said David Zin, chief economist at the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency. "We have about 180,000 now. We literally would have to wipe out every single transportation equipment auto job in Michigan to have the same type of drop that we had during the 2000-2010 period. That's just not going to happen.

"You're just not going to have those types of declines," Zin added.

The key word related to recession warnings Friday was "mild," Anthony said.

"I was here as a staffer in 2007, 2008, when we were talking about recession," she said, referencing years when state lawmakers faced multi-billion-dollar budget deficits. "These were drastic swings that had terrible impacts on our economic outlooks. We're not there now. We still have to be mindful and cautious, but it's also a time in which we could be investing in people."

Daniil Manaenkov, an economic forecaster at the University of Michigan, agreed there's a possibility the U.S. sees a "mild recession" but those chances have waned as inflation continues to slow.

Even if the state were to see a recession, Michigan shouldn't see housing woes, such as foreclosures, to the extent it did after the Great Recession, in part because of new underwriting policies that should help the state to avoid that cliff, Manaenkov said.

Post-pandemic economy in Michigan

Michigan has yet to regain all of its pandemic job losses but should do so by early 2024, UM economist Gabe Ehrlich said.

The U.S., which lost about 14% of payroll jobs at the start of the pandemic, regained those by August; but Michigan, which lost 24% of payroll jobs at the start of the pandemic, remains about 1.5% below pre-pandemic levels, Ehrlich said.

"We were climbing out of a very deep jobs hole," Ehrlich said.

The state should be back to about 3.9% unemployment, where it was prior to the pandemic, by the end of 2025, Ehrlich said. Any gains in pay, however, have been and likely will continue to be eaten up by inflation over the coming months.

Michigan's population is likely to "start deteriorating very soon," Ehrlich added, and deaths could outnumber births by 2040. There should be decent employment growth over next few years but slow in 2030s, he said.

"The demographic slowdown that I showed you puts a sharp speed bump in how we grow," Ehrlich said.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com