Stabenow says discovery of Biden's classified records 'embarrassing'

Washington ― Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Sunday it was "embarrassing" for President Joe Biden to have classified documents found at his Delaware home, while emphasizing that the White House has been cooperating with authorities.

Biden's lawyers have said a "small number" of documents with classified markings from his time as vice president were located at his think tank in Washington, D.C., and others in a storage space in the garage of his Delaware home, as well as one found in Biden’s personal library.

In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," host Chuck Todd asked Stabenow if Biden had to "eat those words" after last year criticizing former President Donald Trump as "careless" in his handling of classified documents. About 300 documents with classification markings have been recovered from Trump since he left office in January 2021, including 33 boxes seized by the FBI from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last summer.

"Well, it's certainly embarrassing, right? I mean, it's embarrassing that you would find a small number of documents. Certainly not on purpose," Michigan's senior Democratic senator said Sunday.

"They don't think it's the right thing, and they have been moving to correct it, working with the Department of Justice, working with everyone involved. ... And so, from my perspective, it's one of those moments that obviously they wish hadn't happened."

The documents Biden had have been turned over either to the National Archives or the Department of Justice. Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, last week appointed a special counsel, former Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur, to investigate the matter.

"We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake," said Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, in a statement last week.

Stabenow, who is not seeking reelection next year, said Sunday that what she's most concerned about is that "this is the kind of thing that the Republicans love."

"'Let's talk about investigations. Let's create chaos,'" Stabenow said of her GOP colleagues. "They don't want to talk with us about how to move the country forward. I can tell you people in Michigan — they want folks that are going to work together, get things done, that care about their families and aren't interested in all of this. Just chaos and investigations. Which is where the Republicans feel comfortable, unfortunately."

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, who is the new chair of the House Oversight Committee, plans an investigation by his panel. He has questioned the White House's "secrecy" about the matter, calling it alarming.

"It is troubling that classified documents have been improperly stored at the home of President Biden for at least six years, raising questions about who may have reviewed or had access to classified information," Comer wrote Sunday to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, demanding access to the visitor log for Biden’s Wilmington, Del. residence.

Comer told CNN on Sunday that his biggest concern isn’t the classified documents but the "discrepancy between how President Trump was treated … versus Joe Biden.”

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said elsewhere on "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the "key" question for special counsel Hur will be whether Biden was aware of the classified documents.

"If I were conducting this investigation, I would want to go right to the source and ask the president directly whether he was aware of those documents," Rosenstein said.

Todd also asked whether Biden as president can be prosecuted since a sitting president can't be indicted under DOJ policy.

"The special counsel should evaluate the facts and the law, look at DOJ policies and make a recommendation to the AG about whether or not prosecution is warranted," Rosenstein said. "Then it's up to the attorney general whether or not to apply that policy."

Marc Short, a former Trump administration official, said Sunday on "Meet the Press" that he thinks it's now "impossible" for the Biden administration to prosecute Trump for his mishandling of classified documents,

"What Americans are frustrated about is the continuing double standard that they see at the Department of Justice, and I don't see how they would continue forward after this," Short said, noting that Biden's lawyers discovered the classified records in November and didn't disclose it then.

"Why did they hold it? Why didn't anybody talk about it? Was it because of the midterm elections they didn't want to interfere with? ... It's like the Biden administration decided the 12 days of Christmas weren't enough for Republicans. They want to keep it going as long as they can."

